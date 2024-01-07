A woman is Bangladesh’s PM, but starkly few Bangladeshi women are politicians

Bangladeshi women are politicians:- Two prominent female figures have dominated the landscape of politics in Bangladesh for more than three decades, but women in the South Asian nation still lag far behind men in political participation.

Although Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party are expected to clinch a fourth consecutive term in next month’s general election, a staggeringly small number of contenders – 5% of 1,895 people vying for 300 parliamentary seats – are women, according to data from the Election Commission analyzed by BenarNews.

“This figure is simply not acceptable to us – especially after 52 years of independence,” Khushi Kabir, a prominent feminist, said in an interview with BenarNews. “This just goes to show that the patriarchal mentality still lingers in the minds of many in key positions.”

Among the 263 candidates nominated by the ruling party, only 20 are women, the data show. The Jatiya Party, the only other notable contestant in the election – the main opposition party is boycotting the polls – has less than 4% of female candidates on its slate.