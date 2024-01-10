One-Sided Bangladesh Election Raises Fear of One-Party Rule

Bangladesh Election:- Despite assurances from a group of international observers that Bangladesh's January 7 election was "free, fair and peaceful," officials from several countries have expressed doubts over the credibility of the results.

Bangladesh held its 12th parliamentary elections Sunday, with incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League winning a fourth consecutive term. But many political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, the main opposition, boycotted the election.

The months before the vote were marred by protests that sometimes resulted in violence. A crackdown on opposition activists saw tens of thousands jailed.

A group of international observers invited by Bangladesh's Election Commission that included former U.S. Congressman Jim Bates visited several polling centers in Dhaka as voters cast their ballots. At a press conference after polls closed, they issued glowing assessments of the vote.

"I'd like to say it’s a free and fair election already," Bates said before results were announced.

But a U.S. State Department spokesperson told VOA in an email that "The United States Government did not field an observation team for the 2024 Bangladesh Parliamentary elections. The individuals in question were acting as private citizens. ... Their comments do not represent the views of the U.S. government."

Instead, the United States, United Kingdom, and the United Nations released statements expressing concerns about the democratic process in general and the human rights situation.

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated,” Mathew Miller, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “The United States condemns violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it.”

"Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process," the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in the statement. "These standards were not consistently met during the election period."