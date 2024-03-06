Endocrine Society elects Lange as 2025-2026 President

Endocrine Society:- Endocrine Society members elected Carol Lange, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn., as its 2025-2026 President. She will serve as President-Elect for a year beginning in June 2024 before becoming President in June 2025.



Lange is a Professor of Medicine and Molecular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, holds the Tickle Family Land Grant Endowed Chair of Breast Cancer Research, and is the Associate Director for Basic Science and the Director of the Molecular, Genetic, and Cellular Targets of Cancer Training Program at the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Her research focuses on the role of steroid hormone receptors in breast and ovarian cancers.



She is a passionate mentor to trainees at all levels and has held many leadership positions within the Endocrine Society. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Society’s journal, Endocrinology. During her term as the Annual Meeting Steering Committee Basic Science Chair, she helped found the annual Trainee Day at ENDO, an event that fosters the next generation of endocrine researchers. She also received the Society’s Sidney H. Ingbar Laureate Award for Distinguished Service to the Field of Endocrinology for all of her contributions.



The Society also selected four other members to join its Board of Directors beginning in June 2024:

Kristy Brown, Ph.D., University of Kansas Medical Center, Shawnee, Kan. : Brown has been selected for the Society’s Secretary/Treasurer position. She is the Associate Professor of Metabolism and Cancer in the Department of Cell Biology and Physiology at the University of Kansas Medical Center, and Co-Program Leader, Cancer Prevention and Control, at the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

She is internationally renowned for her work underpinning the molecular relationship between obesity and breast cancer. Brown has had longstanding involvement with the Endocrine Society, including being part of developing the latest strategic plan and serving as a member of the Basic Science Advisory Group and Basic Science Chair for ENDO 2018. She is currently the Associate Editor for Endocrinology and a member of the Society’s Finance and Audit Committee.

Bruno Ferraz-de-Souza, M.D., Ph.D., University of Notre Dame Australia, Fremantle, Australia : Ferraz-de-Souza is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Basic & Clinical Sciences Domain at the University of Notre Dame Australia School of Medicine in Fremantle, Western Australia, and also Honorary Principal Investigator and Postgraduate Supervisor in Endocrinology at the University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

His recent research is on the molecular bases of rare and common endocrinopathies, with a focus on bone metabolism. He is currently the Associate Editor for the Journal of the Endocrine Society and Chair of the Publications Core Committee. He also served as Chair of the Committee on Diversity and Inclusion.

Lauren Fishbein, M.D., Ph.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colo. : Fishbein is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes with a secondary appointment in the Department of Biomedical Informatics, and she is the Director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Clinical and Research Program.

Her research interest is to understand what causes neuroendocrine tumors to form. She has held many service positions within the Society and is currently the Annual Meeting Chair for ENDO 2024, Associate Editor of Endocrine Reviews and a member of the Society’s Research Affairs Core Committee.

Angela Leung, M.D., University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, Calif. : Leung is Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Department of Medicine, at the University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

Her research interests are in thyroid disease, iodine status, maternal-fetal thyroid health, and environmental thyroid toxicants. She is currently an Editorial Board Member of The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism and a member of the Society’s Endocrine Self-Assessment Program Faculty Group. Newswise/SP