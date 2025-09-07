“Par Kya Kare, Daag Toh Chaand Mein Bhi Hain”, Lyricist Javed Akhtar on the Cancellation of Kolkata’s Literary Festival after Protests by Islamist Groups

The West Bengal Urdu Academy postponed its literary festival on ‘Urdu in Hindi Cinema,’ which was to be held from August 31 to September 3, 2025. The academy reportedly postponed the four-day event because lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was invited as the chief guest.

Islamist fundamentalist group Jamiat-e-Ulama’s Kolkata unit protested the decision, claiming that Javed Akhtar had previously disgraced Islam through provocative statements.

Islamic groups like Jamiat-e-Ulama have reportedly threatened to either uninvite Javed Akhtar as the chief guest or take their protests to the streets.

The event aimed to promote discussions on Urdu’s contribution to Hindi cinema and had invited the veteran poet-writer on September 1, 2025, to lead the mushaira. Javed Akhtar said receiving backlash for his statements and beliefs was nothing new for him.

He described himself as an atheist and stated, “This is nothing new to me (Javed Akhtar). Both Hindu and Muslim fundamentalist groups say I am speaking against their religions.”

The 80-year-old screenwriter expressed his love for Kolkata, a city he has visited several times. Although he had never faced such an extreme level of communal backlash in a city he has always admired for its rich heritage, collective love, and respect for books and authors.

He described visiting Kolkata as a “purifying experience.” However, this recent predicament with Jamiat-e-Ulama Kolkata has been disheartening for the renowned poet.

He said that the so-called Islamic groups wanted to debate with him, but he questioned how he could debate with someone unwilling to listen. He asked, “If you wanted me to debate, then you should have asked if I was coming for this function or not.”

He further stated that the recipient of a debate must have the cognitive ability for logic and objectivity. “We can only communicate with each other through reason and rationality. Faith goes out of the ambit of reason. When you go beyond that, how can I talk to you?” Javed Akhtar asked.

Akhtar highlighted the growing “intolerance” among people today. He recalled receiving hatred equally from Hindu and Muslim groups. According to him, some Hindu groups told him to leave India and go to Pakistan, while some Muslim groups asked him to change his name to a Hindu name.

He conveyed his disappointment over the cancellation of the four-day event in Kolkata but remarked that nothing could be done, since “even the moon has blemishes.” In his statement, he added, “Par kya kare, daag toh Chaand me bhi hai.”

Many authors, activists, and poets condemned the state government for succumbing to pressure from Islamic groups. Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, who has also faced threats from Islamic groups, recalled a similar incident when Javed Akhtar had taken a stand for her.

Nasreen, who has lived in exile for more than three decades, once had to travel to Mumbai for a book launch in 2000. “At that time, Muslim fundamentalists in Mumbai declared that if I set foot in the city, the airport would be burned down,” she said. Javed Akhtar requested the government to arrange security for her and personally went to pick her up from the airport along with Marathi publisher Ashok Sahanie, Shabana Azmi, and Mahesh Bhatt. [Rh/VS]



