Raipur likely to adopt Police Commissioner System from November 1

Raipur, Sep 14: In a significant administrative overhaul, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) is set to implement the Police Commissioner System starting November 1, signalling a transformative shift in how law and order will be managed in Chhattisgarh's capital.

The move, initiated by the state government, aims to modernise urban policing and streamline decision-making in response to growing metropolitan challenges.

Following official directives, Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Dev Gautam has issued orders to begin the transition from the traditional policing model to a commissionerate structure.

A seven-member committee, chaired by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Pradeep Gupta, has been formed to study existing commissionerate frameworks in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Mumbai, and Delhi, sources have said. Their findings will inform a tailored proposal for Raipur, which will be submitted to the Home Department for final approval, they said.

Announcing the reform during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had announced the implementation of the system and emphasised that the commissionerate system would strengthen law enforcement capabilities and improve public safety outcomes.

Already operational in several major Indian cities, the Police Commissioner System grants senior officers enhanced authority under the Code of Criminal Procedure. This includes the power to take direct action in matters of crime, public order, and emergencies - enabling faster response times, improved accountability, and more effective crime prevention.