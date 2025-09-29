Sago industry faces sharp demand slump despite record production in TN

Demand for sago traditionally spikes during July to September when fasting and festivals like Navratri drive consumption in northern states.

But changing food habits, the decline in religious fasting practices, and consumer concerns about adulteration have severely hit sales.

As a result, around five lakh bags of sago produced for this festive season remain unsold. Price erosion has added to the crisis. The wholesale price of a 90-kg bag has dropped to about Rs 3,200, down from Rs 6,000 a few years ago, marking the lowest levels in recent memory. Exports too have stagnated, compounding the losses faced by manufacturers. However, the parallel starch industry is thriving.

Starch extracted from tapioca, a byproduct of sago production, has seen robust growth due to high demand from sectors like paper, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Production has more than doubled in the past decade, and prices remain stable at about Rs 2,400 per bag. Industry stakeholders say stronger marketing support is needed to revive sago sales. They want the Tamil Nadu government to resume distribution through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets, include sago in the noon meal scheme, and promote its nutritional value to boost demand both within the state and across India. Without such interventions, they warn, one of Tamil Nadu’s most iconic agro-industries risks further decline.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content. (NS)

Suggested Reading: