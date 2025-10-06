5 Natural Boosters of Testosterone

By Null Atreum

Testosterone is a vital hormone for both men and women, though it plays a particularly key role in male health. It influences muscle mass, energy levels, libido, mood, and overall vitality. While some may turn to medications or supplements, there are natural, lifestyle-based ways to maintain and even boost testosterone levels effectively.

1. Strength Training and Resistance Exercise

Why it works: Engaging in weightlifting or resistance training stimulates the body to produce more testosterone. Compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses are especially effective.

Evidence: Studies show that men who consistently perform strength training exercises have higher testosterone levels compared to those who engage in only cardio.

Practical tip: Aim for 3–5 resistance training sessions per week, focusing on heavy weights and multiple large muscle groups.

2. Adequate Sleep and Recovery

Why it works: Testosterone production is closely tied to sleep, particularly deep REM sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation can significantly lower testosterone levels.

Evidence: Research indicates that men who sleep less than 5–6 hours per night have lower testosterone levels compared to those who sleep 7–9 hours.

Practical tip: Prioritise consistent sleep patterns, reduce blue light exposure before bedtime, and aim for at least 7–8 hours of quality sleep each night.

3. Balanced Nutrition – Healthy Fats and Proteins