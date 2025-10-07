AI adoption rapidly reshaping India’s market dynamics, regulatory landscape: CCI study

New Delhi, Oct 7: The adoption of AI technologies in India is rapidly accelerating across various user sectors -- reshaping competition dynamics, business operations and regulatory response, according to a new study by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

While advent of AI offers substantial benefits in efficiency, innovation, and consumer experience, there are emerging issues that may directly or indirectly have a bearing on competition and may hinder realisation of its full potential, the study noted.

It examined each of these aspects in detail, along with reviewing the evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks in India and other jurisdictions to keep pace with the rapid advancement of AI.

The report, titled ‘Market Study on Artificial Intelligence and Competition’ and conducted through the Management Development Institute Society (MDIS), aimed to understand AI markets and ecosystems, identify emerging and potential competition issues, and review existing and evolving regulatory frameworks governing AI systems.

The study relied on both secondary and primary research methods, including literature review, database analysis, semi-structured and structured interviews, and stakeholder surveys to provide in-depth and holistic understanding of the various objectives.