Harsh Sanghavi is New Dy CM as Gujarat Gets Major Cabinet Overhaul

Gandhinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) In a major reshuffle of the Gujarat cabinet, senior BJP leader Harsh Sanghavi was on Friday sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Mahatma Mandir here, where 25 ministers were inducted into Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new cabinet.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers.

The new council of ministers comprises 5 Cabinet Ministers, 3 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 12 Ministers of State.