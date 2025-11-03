From Buying a Tesla to Giving Away iPhones — 3 Times When ‘Make in India’ Was Ridiculed by Indian Politicians, Turning the Situation Into a Case of ‘the Pot Calling the Kettle Black’

Nearly a decade after the launch of the Make in India initiative by the Government of India in 2014, the target set at the time still remains a staggering distance away. The initiative was introduced to promote the manufacturing, assembling, and overall development of products in India.

As part of the initiative, a target was set that by the year 2022, the manufacturing sector would contribute 25% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The target year was later revised to 2025.

Jump to the present — the manufacturing sector currently accounts for 17–18% of the GDP in 2025. Amidst the continuous chanting of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, there have been many instances where political leaders and government officials found themselves in situations best described as “the pot calling the kettle black.”

From wearing a branded Louis Vuitton scarf to buying a Tesla EV for dropping grandchildren — these instances have invited widespread criticism.

In September 2025, the opposition called out Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik when he brought Tesla’s Model Y for his grandson. Sarnaik thus became the first Indian to make the purchase, which was worth ₹62 lakh for the electric SUV. He bought the vehicle from Tesla’s showroom at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

According to reports, he had previously vowed to purchase the car when it was released in India, shortly after the Tesla showroom was inaugurated. True to his word, he celebrated the milestone of becoming the first Indian to buy a Model Y electric car and took to X to share the moment. He stated that he did not avail any discount and paid the full amount for the car, which is “environmentally friendly.”

“I have not taken any discount while buying the car and paid the full amount. I’m going to gift this car to my grandson,” said Sarnaik.