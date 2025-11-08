Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Chori' in Haryana—Claims Disproved by Investigation

66 Voters, One House

Upon visiting the specified addresses in Palwal, the Indian Express team found that the house with 66 enumerated voters was registered in the name of the BJP zila parishad vice-president, Umeh Gudhrana. This was in line with Gandhi’s claims.

The property spans ten acres of land – five used for farming, five residential. Speaking to Gudhrana and his family, the team found out that all the 66 voters belong to the same extended family. Gudhrana’s father and his three brothers had first moved onto the plot 80 years ago. Since then, the family has only grown.

“Four generations of our family live together,” Gudhrana told the publication, “There is no question of vote theft. My voter ID was made in 2009, and whoever from my family gets a voter ID made, the BLO writes the address as House Number 150 only.”

House number 150 was the address of the first concrete house built on the plot in 1986. More houses have been built on the residential plot since, but all have used the same address.

500 Voters, One House

The second house – number 265 – had 501 voters registered under it. The property itself spans 25-30 acres. Speaking to families living on the plot, the Indian Express team found out that initially the entire area was owned by a single family.

The plot was earlier owned by the great-grandfather of Ram Sorout, one of the current residents on the property. “Before 1980, the whole piece of land was used for farming with little residential area, but as our family increased, many houses were built while many acres were sold,” said Sorout, who lives there with seven direct family members and six generations of his extended family.

The team found out that there are currently 200 houses and three private schools built on the property, many owned by other families as well. All of them use the same address.

Rai

22 Voters, One Photo

Of the 22 people with the same photo in Sonipat, the Indian Express team met with three and talked to one over the phone. All four of the women had voted this past election and did not even know there was any discrepancy until Gandhi raised it publicly.

“We all voted recently, and I don’t recall any issue. Here, the photo is clearly wrong,” said the daughter of one of the women.

All but one of the women had their own photos on their EPIC cards, and the fourth’s card had a photo of a neighbour. She submitted her card back to the BLO for correction and has yet to receive an update.

Both the current and the previous BLOs of the concerned booth were not aware of how the discrepancy pointed out by Gandhi occurred.