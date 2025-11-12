T.N. Seshan: The Man Who Redefined Indian Elections

He strictly enforced the Model Code of Conduct, made voter ID cards mandatory, set spending limits for candidates, and appointed polling officials from outside the states where elections were being held. He banned bribery, liquor distribution, and the misuse of government machinery for campaigning. Seshan also prohibited political appeals based on caste or religion and banned the use of places of worship for political purposes.

His reforms brought visible results. Booth capturing in Uttar Pradesh dropped from 873 cases in 1991 to just 255 in 1993, and polling-day killings fell from 36 to only 3.

In 1994, he demanded the removal of two Union Ministers — Sitaram Kesari and Kalpnath Rai — for trying to influence voters. During the 1996 general elections, he deployed 1,500 election observers (three for each constituency) and mobilized over 1.5 million state employees along with 600,000 security personnel to ensure fair polling.

His no-nonsense approach earned him immense public admiration, even as many politicians found him too strict. To the people, he became a hero — the man who stood up to corruption and restored faith in Indian democracy.

T.N. Seshan’s Career and Legacy

A 1955-batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, Seshan served as India’s 18th Cabinet Secretary in 1989 before becoming CEC. Known for his discipline and efficiency, he often said: