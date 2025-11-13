RJD Supporters Clash with Officials After Truck Enters Sealed Counting Centre in Bihar’s Rohtas District

RJD supporters protested outside the Vajra Griha counting centre in Takiya, Rohtas
The protest began after they spotted a truck entering the sealed premises late on November 12, 2025.
District officials, including DM Udita Singh and SP Roshan Kumar, inspected the truck and confirmed the boxes were empty
A major commotion broke out late November 12, 2025 night outside the Vajra Griha counting centre at the Market Committee in Takiya, Rohtas district, Bihar. The commotion happened after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters spotted a truck entering the sealed premises. The incident has sparked allegations of malpractice ahead of the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections on November 14, 2025.
The RJD supporters saw trucks carrying several tin boxes. This prompted suspicion among Grand Alliance supporters, who began protesting immediately. District Magistrate (DM) Udita Singh and Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar rushed to the scene along with other officials and inspected the boxes, which were later found to be empty.
Independent candidate Jyoti Singh, wife of Karakat candidate Pawan Singh, alleged that police resorted to lathi charge when protesters questioned the truck’s entry. The DM, however, clarified that all boxes were empty and were meant for storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after counting. She also assured that CCTV footage would be reviewed to maintain transparency.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Ranjan explained to Congress candidate and Kargahar MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra that the boxes were dispatched late from the Shivsagar Dispatch Centre of the Chenari Assembly constituency. Several RJD candidates sat in protest for some time alleging that the CCTV cameras inside the Vajra Griha were not functioning.
The District Magistrate has since sought a detailed explanation from the Returning Officer of Chenari Assembly, ADM Lalit Ranjan, on why the truck was sent after the strong room had already been sealed. SP Roshan Kumar denied allegations of police excess, reiterating that the boxes were empty and no EVMs were tampered with.
The RJD accused the district administration of secretly transporting EVMs and demanded a response from Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiya and the Election Commission of India (ECI). The party urged authorities to release full CCTV footage of the counting centre, warning of large-scale protests if clarity was not provided. In a post on X, the RJD questioned, “Why was a truck allegedly loaded with EVMs driven into the counting center in Sasaram (Rohtas district) without prior notice and transparency by the district administration? Why was the CCTV camera feed down at 2 p.m.?”
The incident follows similar allegations by the RJD earlier this month. On November 9, the party claimed CCTV cameras were switched off for 30 minutes at a strong room in Nalanda district, while suspicious vehicle movements were reported. Another allegation after the first phase of polling said that “At booth no. 106, 107, 108 of Mohiuddinagar Assembly constituency, police personnel have entered different households and are brutally beating and threatening voters without any valid reason,” RJD posted on X.
Sasaram, where polling took place on November 11 during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, has emerged as a politically charged seat. The Bihar election went to polls in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes is set to begin on November 14, 2025. [Rh]
