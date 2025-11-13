RJD Supporters Clash with Officials After Truck Enters Sealed Counting Centre in Bihar’s Rohtas District

A major commotion broke out late November 12, 2025 night outside the Vajra Griha counting centre at the Market Committee in Takiya, Rohtas district, Bihar. The commotion happened after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters spotted a truck entering the sealed premises. The incident has sparked allegations of malpractice ahead of the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections on November 14, 2025.

The RJD supporters saw trucks carrying several tin boxes. This prompted suspicion among Grand Alliance supporters, who began protesting immediately. District Magistrate (DM) Udita Singh and Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar rushed to the scene along with other officials and inspected the boxes, which were later found to be empty.

Independent candidate Jyoti Singh, wife of Karakat candidate Pawan Singh, alleged that police resorted to lathi charge when protesters questioned the truck’s entry. The DM, however, clarified that all boxes were empty and were meant for storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after counting. She also assured that CCTV footage would be reviewed to maintain transparency.