Bihar polls: RJD alleges attempt to slow down voting, ECI rubbishes ‘malicious’ charge

New Delhi, Nov 6: Amid the ongoing voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections covering 121 seats across 18 districts, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alleged a ‘deliberate and malicious’ attempt to harm the electoral prospects of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Cong-Left alliance). The ‘baseless’ charge received a swift response from the Election Commission of India (ECI), which dismissed the allegations as ‘frivolous and misleading’.

Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD claimed that the strongholds of Mahagathbandhan are being ‘targeted’ by cutting off electricity at its polling booths, where its supporters have gathered in large numbers to cast their votes.

“Electricity is being cut off intermittently at the strong booths of the Mahagathbandhan with the intention of slowing down the voting. Slow voting is being deliberately caused,” the RJD claimed in a post on X.

It also urged the ECI to take immediate cognisance of such “rigging with malicious intent and mala fide intentions” and take prompt action.