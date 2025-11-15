After Election Defeat, Rohini Acharya Quits Politics and Distances Herself From Family

Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) A day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, internal tensions within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family surfaced publicly.

Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced that she is quitting politics and cutting ties with her family.

Rohini posted on X that she was quitting politics and severing ties with my family, adding, “Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do this… and I am taking all the blame.”

Her remarks triggered intense discussions within RJD circles.

Her statement has drawn attention to growing resentment within sections of the family toward Tejashwi Yadav’s key aide, Sanjay Yadav.