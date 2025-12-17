1.02 Crore Voters Deleted as ECI Published Draft Electoral Rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep

Key Points
The Election Commission published draft electoral rolls for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep, showing a 7.6 per cent reduction in the electorate after deletions due to deaths, migration and duplicate entries.
West Bengal recorded the highest deletions with over 58 lakh names removed, followed by Rajasthan with nearly 42 lakh, while Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep saw comparatively smaller but significant revisions.
The ECI clarified that the lists are provisional, with claims and objections open until January 15, 2026, and the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on February 14, 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI), on 16 December 2025, published draft electoral rolls for three States and two Union Territories under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The rolls revealed the removal of 1.02 crore names across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep – this is a 7.6% reduction in the combined electorate of these regions, bringing the total down from 13.35 crore to 12.33 crore.
The draft rolls include only those electors who submitted enumeration forms during the SIR process. Names were removed primarily on grounds of death, migration, duplication or non-submission of forms. The ECI has clarified that this is not the final list and that claims and objections can be filed until 15 January 2026, with the final rolls scheduled for publication on 14 February 2026.
West Bengal has recorded the highest number of deletions, with more than 58 lakh names removed from the draft electoral rolls. Of the 7.6 crore electors on the rolls as of October 2025, around 7.08 crore voters submitted enumeration forms and were included in the draft list.
According to ECI data, 7.6% of names were removed from the electoral roll. 24.16 lakh names were deleted as deceased voters, 32.65 lakh due to voters being shifted or absent, and 1.38 lakh for multiple enrolments. The draft rolls also include voters who could not be mapped to the 2002–03 electoral list, when the previous SIR was conducted. Verification of such cases will now begin, with notices to be issued if documentary proof is required.
In Rajasthan, nearly 42 lakh names have been removed from the electoral rolls. Out of 5.46 crore electors, 5.04 crore are included in the draft list. The deletions comprise 8.76 lakh deceased voters, 29.6 lakh who were found to have shifted or were absent, and 3.44 lakh duplicate entries.
State officials said the deletions account for around 7.66% of the total electorate. Booth-level lists of deleted voters and reasons for deletion have been shared with agents appointed by political parties for verification. The data for the Anta Assembly constituency has not been included due to a by-election held in November 2025.
Goa’s draft rolls show the deletion of around one lakh names. Of the 11.85 lakh electors in the State, 10.84 lakh are included in the draft list. The 1,00,042 deleted names include 25,574 deceased voters, 72,471 electors who were shifted or absent, and 1,997 duplicate entries.
Deleted names account for 8.44% of the total electorate. District-wise figures indicate that 44,639 names were removed in North Goa and 55,403 in South Goa. The State’s Chief Electoral Officer said that electors whose names do not appear in the draft list can apply for inclusion during the claims and objections period.
In the Union Territory of Puducherry, over 1.03 lakh names have been removed from the draft electoral rolls. Of the 10.21 lakh electors on the existing list, 9.18 lakh are included in the draft rolls.
The deletions comprise 10.13% of total voters, and include 20,798 deceased voters, 80,645 electors found to be shifted or absent, and 2,024 duplicate entries. Puducherry district accounts for the largest share of uncollectable forms, while Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam also reported deletions due to migration, duplication and deaths.
Lakshadweep has recorded the smallest number of deletions among the five regions. Of the 57,813 electors on the rolls, 56,384 names are included in the draft list. A total of 1,429 names were removed, including 705 deceased voters, 252 electors found to be shifted or absent, and 472 duplicate entries. Total deletions stand at 2.47% of the total electorate.
The ECI has made the draft rolls and booth-wise lists of deletions available on state CEO websites, the voter portal and the ECINET application. Voters who do not find their names in the draft list can submit Form 6 with the required documents. The Commission has said that verification will continue until February 7, 2026, after which the final electoral rolls will be published.
The deletion figures across the states closely match the figure of deletions seen in Bihar, which stood at 8%. The ECI had notified a total of 12 states and UTs to be a part of Phase 2 of the nationwide SIR. But, as BLOs across states struggle to cope with the work pressure of the exercise, deadlines for the completion of voter enumeration have been extended.
