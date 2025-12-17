1.02 Crore Voters Deleted as ECI Published Draft Electoral Rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on 16 December 2025, published draft electoral rolls for three States and two Union Territories under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The rolls revealed the removal of 1.02 crore names across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep – this is a 7.6% reduction in the combined electorate of these regions, bringing the total down from 13.35 crore to 12.33 crore.

The draft rolls include only those electors who submitted enumeration forms during the SIR process. Names were removed primarily on grounds of death, migration, duplication or non-submission of forms. The ECI has clarified that this is not the final list and that claims and objections can be filed until 15 January 2026, with the final rolls scheduled for publication on 14 February 2026.