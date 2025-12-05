“Need to Allay Fears Regarding SIR” PM Modi Conveys to West Bengal BJP MPs; TMC Resolute with its Stance Against SIR

Key Points:
PM Modi held a meeting on December 3, 2025 with West Bengal BJP MPs to discuss election strategy for next year.
Issues of SIR agitations, illegal migration, and regional problems in West Bengal were discussed
TMC is firm with its social welfare policies and identity politics, while BJP is going to up its Hindutva with a development agenda to win the elections
PM Modi chaired a meeting at his office in Parliament on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 with MPs from West Bengal. He discussed the oncoming assembly elections in West Bengal. He said that efforts need to be made to properly educate the people about SIR. It would help to remove its fear from the public.
Key points were discussed as to how election strategy should be approached, to counter the Mamata Banerjee led TMC stronghold. PM Modi talked about the SIR, stating that it is a simple administrative process to ensure all eligible voters are included, and ineligible voters are excluded. He also advised the members of the meeting to refrain from using any numbers, such as so-and-so voters have been added or deleted.
The Opposition had protested aggressively against SIR, Labour Laws, Sanchar Sathi app, Delhi Pollution and National Security issues since the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 1, 2025. On December 2, 2025 a conclusion was reached that discussions on electoral reforms will take place on December 9, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. It will be discussed after the prestigious “150 years of Vande Mataram” discussion takes place on December 8, 2025. Discussion time of 10 hours has been allocated for both.
During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised on the need to effectively counter the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state and work towards winning the assembly elections next year. The BJP MP from Balurghat, West Bengal mentioned to reporters outside the Parliament that PM Modi also asked about Khagen Murmu.
Khagen Murmu is the Malda Uttar, West Bengal MP and he was attacked by a mob in Jaipalguri on October 6, 2025. Sukanta Majumdar mentioned that PM Modi encouraged him to carry on his fight ahead. PM Modi also encouraged the MPs to stand firm in their fight and campaigning against the TMC, he added.
In a report to ANI, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista mentioned that the matter of recent landslides and floods in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars regions were also discussed. In addition, severe problems faced by the tea gardens and Cincocha garden workers, and possible solutions to these were also talked upon. In a post on X, on December 3, 2025, he tweeted “Meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister, has always been energizing and inspirational. His vision, mission and passion for our nation fills us with the energy to do more, reach further, aim higher.”
SIR has become a political flashpoint all over India. TMC alleged that the real intentions behind the SIR were to implement the NRC, and exclude genuine voters from the list.
Taking a look at the voter dynamics, BJP relies on its Hindu support base and the Hindutva with development ideology. It led to it being the strongest Opposition in the state, with 65 seats. However, the Mamta Banerjee led Trinamool Congress enjoys an overwhelming seat share of 223, out of the 294 seats. TMC has relied upon its social welfare policies and identity politics to maintain its stronghold here.
An important factor of the voter base is the Matua Community in West Bengal. It is a Hindu SC Community who migrated from Bangladesh to West Bengal decades ago, majority of them being without proper documentation. The community helped secure BJP win 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. BJP has promised to expedite their citizenship under the CAA. The All India Matua Mahasangha, led by Shantanu Thakur has been organising camps to grant community members identity documents to allay their concerns about SIR.
