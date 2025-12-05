“Need to Allay Fears Regarding SIR” PM Modi Conveys to West Bengal BJP MPs; TMC Resolute with its Stance Against SIR

Opposition resolute against SIR

The Opposition had protested aggressively against SIR, Labour Laws, Sanchar Sathi app, Delhi Pollution and National Security issues since the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 1, 2025. On December 2, 2025 a conclusion was reached that discussions on electoral reforms will take place on December 9, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. It will be discussed after the prestigious “150 years of Vande Mataram” discussion takes place on December 8, 2025. Discussion time of 10 hours has been allocated for both.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised on the need to effectively counter the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state and work towards winning the assembly elections next year. The BJP MP from Balurghat, West Bengal mentioned to reporters outside the Parliament that PM Modi also asked about Khagen Murmu.

Khagen Murmu is the Malda Uttar, West Bengal MP and he was attacked by a mob in Jaipalguri on October 6, 2025. Sukanta Majumdar mentioned that PM Modi encouraged him to carry on his fight ahead. PM Modi also encouraged the MPs to stand firm in their fight and campaigning against the TMC, he added.

See Also: ECI Rejects TMC Charges of SIR-Linked Deaths, Slams WB Govt for Withholding Honorarium from BLOs

In a report to ANI, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista mentioned that the matter of recent landslides and floods in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars regions were also discussed. In addition, severe problems faced by the tea gardens and Cincocha garden workers, and possible solutions to these were also talked upon. In a post on X, on December 3, 2025, he tweeted “Meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister, has always been energizing and inspirational. His vision, mission and passion for our nation fills us with the energy to do more, reach further, aim higher.”

SIR has become a political flashpoint all over India. TMC alleged that the real intentions behind the SIR were to implement the NRC, and exclude genuine voters from the list.