58 Lakh Voters Off The List: West Bengal Electoral Roll Gets a Massive Trim Following SIR



With the draft list now released, the Election Commission will begin the hearing process for claims and objections from voters whose names have been deleted. This process will allow affected individuals to seek correction or reinstatement following document verification and will continue till January 15, 2026. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 14, 2026, after the completion of the hearing process, as notified by the Commission.



There have been weeks of political tension and public uncertainty surrounding the SIR exercise, which began on November 11, 2025, and concluded on December 11, 2025. With the West Bengal Assembly elections likely to be held early next year, the revision exercise has assumed greater significance, triggering anxiety among political parties and voters over the scale of deletions.



The CEO’s office released a detailed breakup of the revised draft data, which revealed that 24,16,852 voters were marked as deceased, while 19,88,076 voters were found to have permanently shifted out of their constituencies. Additionally, 12,20,038 voters were listed as missing, as they were not found at their registered addresses during verification. Cases of duplicate entries numbered around 1.38 lakh, while 1,83,328 names were identified as so-called ‘ghost’ voters. More than 57,000 names were deleted due to other complications detected during enumeration. Together, these figures amount to 58,20,898 names excluded from the draft electoral rolls across the state.