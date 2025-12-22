BJP’s Donations Surge to Over ₹6,000 Crore After Electoral Bonds Scrapped—85% of Total Political Donations in 2024-25

Electoral Trust Donations in 2024-25

Electoral trusts emerged as the single largest source of funding for the BJP in 2024–25. Between 60% and 82% of trust donations went to the ruling party, depending on the reporting set examined. In absolute terms, trusts contributed over ₹3,100 crore to the BJP during the year. Congress, meanwhile, received less than 8%.

Prudent Electoral Trust was the biggest contributor, donating around ₹2,180 crore to the BJP. Major contributors to the trust include Jindal Steel and Power, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) made the single largest contribution to the trust, amounting to ₹500 crore. It is worth noting that L&T, on 17 December 2025, announced that it had recently won two government orders for construction projects worth ₹2,500-5,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, both BJP ruled states.

Progressive Electoral Trust, controlled by the Tata Group, followed with contributions exceeding ₹750 crore. Meanwhile, the New Democratic Electoral Trust, managed by the Mahindra Group, donated about ₹150 crore. Other trusts, including Triumph and Harmony, also routed substantial sums to the party.

Contribution reports show that funds flowing into these trusts came from a wide range of corporate donors across infrastructure, telecom, pharmaceuticals, metals, real estate and manufacturing. The trust route allows companies and individuals to pool donations, which are then distributed to political parties and disclosed to the Election Commission, unlike the anonymity that characterised electoral bonds.

Across all political parties, electoral trust donations rose sharply after the scrapping of bonds. Nine trusts reported contributions of ₹3,811 crore in 2024–25, more than triple the amount donated in the previous year.