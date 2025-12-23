CBS Journalist Says Bari Weiss Spiked Segment on Notorious El Salvador Prison for ‘Political’ Reasons

“Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices,” Alfonsi wrote. “It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

CBS News is owned by Paramount Skydance, a company headed by David Ellison—the son of Trump ally and GOP megadonor Larry Ellison.

Alfonsi went on to note that “60 Minutes” had “been promoting this story on social media for days,” and “when it fails to air without a credible explanation, the public will correctly identify this as corporate censorship.”

“I care too much about this broadcast to watch it be dismantled without a fight,” she added.

Below is a trailer of the shelved segment, which included interviews with people sent to CECOT. Alfonsi said participants “risked their lives to speak with us.”

In a statement issued late Sunday, Weiss—whose brief tenure at the helm of CBS News has been embroiled in controversy—suggested she pulled the plug on the “Inside CECOT” segment because it lacked “sufficient context” and was “missing critical voices.” Unnamed people familiar with internal discussions at CBS News told the Times that Weiss pushed for the inclusion of a “fresh interview” with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, an architect of President Donald Trump’s lawless mass deportation campaign.