DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Crores of Men will Become Criminals Overnight if Shashi Tharoor’s Bill on Marital Rape is Passed"-Men’s Right Activist Rahul Easwar

Key Points:
Rahul Easwar’s remarks on the criminalisation of marital rape sparked intense backlash on X.
Users accused him of indirectly acknowledging marital rape's prevalence.
Netizens countered Easwar’s claims by arguing that rape laws criminalise non-consensual acts, not consent within marriage.
The comment sections of various social media posts can be segregated into different categories: sarcastic, hateful, or simply fatuous. While some users begin defending themselves with a virtual sword, others remain gullible. A similar situation arose when a recent post about marital rape, which garnered over two million views, sparked a dispute among users on X.
Hell broke loose in the comment section when right-wing activist, political commentator and self declared "Men’s right activist” from Alappuzha, Kerala stated that thousands of men would suffer if marital rape were criminalised. How? His take on the matter is somewhat worth considering.
His comment created a ripple effect across the entire comment section, with the majority of accounts pointing out that Easwar had inadvertently admitted that marital rape is a reality. According to a report by the National Institute of Health, out of 1,750 women, approximately 13% have experienced one or more forms of sexual violence from their spouses.
In the video shared by media portal News Arena India, Easwar stated that what he was about to say concerned married men. He referenced the recent private member’s bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by Congress’s Shashi Tharoor on the criminalisation of non-consensual sex within marriage.
“The bill will be used by wives’ advocates in the future either to ease the process of getting a divorce or to seek custody of children,” Easwar said.
He further added that if the bill is accepted and implemented before the next dawn, many people would take advantage of it, and husbands could face seven to ten years in jail.
Many users called out Easwar for claiming that thousands of men would suffer if the bill is passed. One user pointed out that his narrative indirectly suggests that thousands of men commit marital rape on a “massive scale.”
“Because laws don’t turn consent into a crime. They turn rape into a crime. If criminalising rape scares you, you are defending the right to rape wives!” wrote a user.
Another user on X wrote, “The way you just agreed that crores of men are rapists, or that they don’t even understand consent from their spouses?”
An X user defended Rahul Easwar by citing a hypothetical situation in which a wife claims she was raped by her husband after a small argument. He wrote, “Men reading the comments should seriously think about how they would defend themselves if a wife later alleges rape, even when the relationship was fully consensual and based on mutual love and trust.”
Users pointed out the irony, asking why a wife would file a rape case against her husband after a minor argument if the relationship were truly based on mutual love and trust.
Rahul Easwar is a right-wing activist and political commentator from Alappuzha, Kerala. On December 1, 2025, he was sent to judicial custody after allegedly defaming the complainant and revealing their identity in the sexual assault case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil.
Arguments from both sides were presented before the court, after which Easwar’s bail plea was rejected. He was arrested on November 30 and released from jail on December 15, 2025.
