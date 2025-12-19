DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Crores of Men will Become Criminals Overnight if Shashi Tharoor’s Bill on Marital Rape is Passed"-Men’s Right Activist Rahul Easwar

The comment sections of various social media posts can be segregated into different categories: sarcastic, hateful, or simply fatuous. While some users begin defending themselves with a virtual sword, others remain gullible. A similar situation arose when a recent post about marital rape, which garnered over two million views, sparked a dispute among users on X.

Hell broke loose in the comment section when right-wing activist, political commentator and self declared "Men’s right activist” from Alappuzha, Kerala stated that thousands of men would suffer if marital rape were criminalised. How? His take on the matter is somewhat worth considering.

His comment created a ripple effect across the entire comment section, with the majority of accounts pointing out that Easwar had inadvertently admitted that marital rape is a reality. According to a report by the National Institute of Health, out of 1,750 women, approximately 13% have experienced one or more forms of sexual violence from their spouses.

In the video shared by media portal News Arena India, Easwar stated that what he was about to say concerned married men. He referenced the recent private member’s bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by Congress’s Shashi Tharoor on the criminalisation of non-consensual sex within marriage.

“The bill will be used by wives’ advocates in the future either to ease the process of getting a divorce or to seek custody of children,” Easwar said.

