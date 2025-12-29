Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC Order Granting Bail to Convict Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

The court noted, “We are conscious of the fact that when a convict or undertrial has been released, such orders are not ordinarily stayed by this Court without hearing such persons.” However, in view of the “peculiar facts” of the case, since Sengar continues to be in jail in another conviction, the Court found it appropriate to intervene.

“Respondent is convicted and sentenced in another case under Section 304 Part II of the IPC and is in custody in that case. We stay the operation of the impugned order in peculiar facts,” the bench said.

A major legal issue before the Supreme Court is the Delhi High Court’s interpretation of the term “public servant” under Section 5(c) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The High Court had ruled that Sengar, being an MLA, could not be treated as a public servant, and therefore the aggravated penetrative sexual assault provisions under the POCSO Act and Section 376(2) of the IPC were not attracted on the ground of “position of trust or authority”.

The Supreme Court expressed serious concern over this reasoning. “We are worried that a constable shall be a public servant under the Act but a member of the legislature will be excluded,” the Chief Justice said. Justice Maheshwari also noted that the High Court failed to examine Section 376(2)(i) of the IPC, which was in force at the time of the offence and deals with the rape of a minor.