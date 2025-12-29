‘Nothing Will Happen to Me’: Satna BJP Leader's Brazen Threat to Rape Survivor; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

According to the survivor’s complaint, the assault took place around six months ago in Rampur Baghelan area of Satna district. She alleged that Ashok Singh entered her house, raped her at knifepoint, and recorded a video of the assault. She further claimed that the accused threatened to kill her and her family if she spoke about the incident, which forced her to remain silent initially.

She alleged that Singh accosted and molested her again on 20 December 2025, threatening to publicize a video of the act if she did not comply. After this she filed a complaint on 22 December with the Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh. The probe is being led by DSP (Headquarters) Manoj Trivedi. Action in the case only came days later, when Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitendra Patwari shared the video on 27 December 2025, bringing public scrutiny.

The survivor gave her statement in the case the same day, the Times of India reports, saying that Singh used to come to her shop, abuse her and pressure her to vacate the plot. A police official told TOI that Singh has been booked under relevant sections and detained.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns around the safety of women and the handling of cases involving individuals linked to political power. While police have confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation, the the accused repeatedly claimed he would face no consequences, pointing to the atmosphere of impunity surrounding those in power. Action in the matter was delayed till public outcry ensued.

