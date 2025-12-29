‘Nothing Will Happen to Me’: Satna BJP Leader's Brazen Threat to Rape Survivor; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Key Points
A viral video shows a BJP leader from Satna, Madhya Pradesh threatening a rape victim, saying no action would be taken against him.
The survivor has accused the BJP councillor’s husband of raping her at knifepoint and recording the assault. She alleged that he has repeatedly harassed her since.
Police say the matter is under investigation and the accused has been arrested after the video surfaced.
A recent viral video from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, shows Ashok Singh, a BJP leader, threatening a woman against filing a rape complaint against him, saying that even if she does, nothing will happen to him.
The case gained public attention after a video circulated widely online, purportedly showing the accused confronting and threatening the woman. In the clip, the woman can be heard crying and saying she will file a complaint. Singh replies in an almost sing-song voice, “what will happen to me?” He continues, saying, “nothing will happen. Put up my image, what’s the problem?” The video ends with the man asserting that he has said nothing wrong.
The woman has accused Singh of raping her at knifepoint, making an objectionable video of the act, and repeatedly threatening her to ensure her silence. Singh has been identified as being a member of the Nagar Panchayat and husband of a councillor from Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad. The survivor described Singh as a person with criminal tendencies and alleged that he had been externed from the district in the past.
According to the survivor’s complaint, the assault took place around six months ago in Rampur Baghelan area of Satna district. She alleged that Ashok Singh entered her house, raped her at knifepoint, and recorded a video of the assault. She further claimed that the accused threatened to kill her and her family if she spoke about the incident, which forced her to remain silent initially.
She alleged that Singh accosted and molested her again on 20 December 2025, threatening to publicize a video of the act if she did not comply. After this she filed a complaint on 22 December with the Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh. The probe is being led by DSP (Headquarters) Manoj Trivedi. Action in the case only came days later, when Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitendra Patwari shared the video on 27 December 2025, bringing public scrutiny.
The survivor gave her statement in the case the same day, the Times of India reports, saying that Singh used to come to her shop, abuse her and pressure her to vacate the plot. A police official told TOI that Singh has been booked under relevant sections and detained.
The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns around the safety of women and the handling of cases involving individuals linked to political power. While police have confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation, the the accused repeatedly claimed he would face no consequences, pointing to the atmosphere of impunity surrounding those in power. Action in the matter was delayed till public outcry ensued.
(DS)
