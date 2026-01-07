BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP Win 68 of 69 Seats Unopposed Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections—Opposition Demands Scrapping of Polls

Key Points
69 candidates have been elected unopposed across Maharashtra’s municipal corporations – a nearly 7x jump from past elections.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured almost all these seats, with the BJP alone accounting for 44, Shiv Sena 22, NCP 2, and only one going to a non-Mahayuti party.
Opposition parties allege coercion and inducements, urging for re-election, while the State Election Commission has sought reports on the walkovers.
Even before voters have had a chance to cast their ballots on 15 January 2026, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained a decisive early advantage in Maharashtra’s long-delayed Municipal Corporation elections. Following the close of the nomination withdrawal window on 2 January, 69 candidates have been declared elected unopposed across the State, an outcome that has sparked sharp political controversy amidst rising concerns of compromised electoral frameworks nationwide.
Of these unopposed victories, 68 have gone to candidates backed by the ruling Mahayuti, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. The BJP has emerged as the principal beneficiary, securing 44 seats without a contest. Shinde’s Shiv Sena has won 22 such seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP has taken two. One seat has gone to the Malegaon-based Islam Party, the only unopposed win for a non-Mahayuti party.
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district has recorded the highest number of walkovers, with 22 seats decided without polling. Of these, 15 went to the BJP and seven to the Shiv Sena. Jalgaon followed with 12 unopposed wins, split evenly between the BJP and Shiv Sena, after a series of last-minute withdrawals. Smaller clusters of unopposed victories were reported from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule and Ahilyanagar.
In Pune, BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed from Ward 35 after rival contenders withdrew. Both had represented the same ward during the 2017-2022 term. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol described these wins as a sign of voter confidence in the BJP’s governance record, asserting that the next mayor of Pune would be from his party. BJP spokespersons have argued that the trend reflects the party’s growing organisational strength in urban local bodies and the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, coupled with electoral planning led by State BJP president Ravindra Chavan.
However, the scale of unopposed victories marks a clear departure from earlier civic elections, as reported by The Indian Express. In the previous two municipal corporation election cycles, unopposed wins were rare and spread across parties. Between 2009 and 2013, only 11 candidates were elected without a contest, and between 2004 and 2009, the figure stood at 10. In those periods, when the Congress–NCP alliance was in power, unopposed seats were shared among multiple parties, with the BJP securing just one in each cycle. By contrast, the current jump to nearly 70 walkovers, almost all favouring the ruling alliance, has drawn sustained criticism.
Opposition parties have alleged that candidates were pressured or persuaded to withdraw nominations, clearing the field for Mahayuti nominees. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have claimed that democracy is being undermined through intimidation by central agencies or inducements offered to rival candidates. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the trend as an “unopposed way of ending democracy,” alleging that candidates were either threatened with agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate or bribed into withdrawing, and criticised the Election Commission for remaining silent.
Uddhav Thackeray has urged the State Election Commission to cancel results in 68 wards where candidates were elected unopposed, arguing that such outcomes deny voters their right to choose. Speaking alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, he said elections should not be reduced to “mobocracy” and called for fresh polls in those wards. Chief Minister Fadnavis has rejected the allegations, stating that the ruling alliance would stand by its victories even if the opposition approached the courts, and asserting that the people’s mandate would prevail.
The State Election Commission has acknowledged the controversy and said it would examine cases of unopposed elections, asking local officials to submit reports from affected wards. While unopposed wins account for only about 2% of the total seats, their concentration within the ruling alliance has amplified political tensions.
Elections to 29 municipal corporations, covering 3.49 crore voters or roughly 35 per cent of Maharashtra’s electorate, will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. This follows major delays in the civic elections, with many localities going to polls for the first time in nearly 10 years – some even longer.
The delay, caused by prolonged litigation over OBC reservations, has coincided with dramatic shifts in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Alliances have fractured and reformed in different configurations across cities. In Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena are contesting together, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP is fighting independently. On the opposition side, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have joined hands for the first time since 2005, while the Congress has allied with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, marking a reunion after more than two decades.
Ticket distribution has also triggered rebellions across parties, adding to the churn. Several leaders from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction have crossed over to the BJP after being denied tickets, while Shinde’s Shiv Sena has faced internal dissent in cities such as Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Nashik. The BJP itself has seen local members dissenting against state leadership after being snubbed for nominations in favour of defectors and bigger names.
Against this backdrop of shifting alliances, rebellions and walkovers, the surge in unopposed victories has emerged as the most contentious feature of the civic polls so far. With voting days away, the controversy has already shaped the tone of the campaign in Maharashtra’s civic elections.
