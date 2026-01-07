BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP Win 68 of 69 Seats Unopposed Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections—Opposition Demands Scrapping of Polls

Even before voters have had a chance to cast their ballots on 15 January 2026, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained a decisive early advantage in Maharashtra’s long-delayed Municipal Corporation elections. Following the close of the nomination withdrawal window on 2 January, 69 candidates have been declared elected unopposed across the State, an outcome that has sparked sharp political controversy amidst rising concerns of compromised electoral frameworks nationwide.

Of these unopposed victories, 68 have gone to candidates backed by the ruling Mahayuti, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party. The BJP has emerged as the principal beneficiary, securing 44 seats without a contest. Shinde’s Shiv Sena has won 22 such seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP has taken two. One seat has gone to the Malegaon-based Islam Party, the only unopposed win for a non-Mahayuti party.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district has recorded the highest number of walkovers, with 22 seats decided without polling. Of these, 15 went to the BJP and seven to the Shiv Sena. Jalgaon followed with 12 unopposed wins, split evenly between the BJP and Shiv Sena, after a series of last-minute withdrawals. Smaller clusters of unopposed victories were reported from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Panvel, Bhiwandi, Dhule and Ahilyanagar.

In Pune, BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed from Ward 35 after rival contenders withdrew. Both had represented the same ward during the 2017-2022 term. Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol described these wins as a sign of voter confidence in the BJP’s governance record, asserting that the next mayor of Pune would be from his party. BJP spokespersons have argued that the trend reflects the party’s growing organisational strength in urban local bodies and the popularity of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, coupled with electoral planning led by State BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

However, the scale of unopposed victories marks a clear departure from earlier civic elections, as reported by The Indian Express. In the previous two municipal corporation election cycles, unopposed wins were rare and spread across parties. Between 2009 and 2013, only 11 candidates were elected without a contest, and between 2004 and 2009, the figure stood at 10. In those periods, when the Congress–NCP alliance was in power, unopposed seats were shared among multiple parties, with the BJP securing just one in each cycle. By contrast, the current jump to nearly 70 walkovers, almost all favouring the ruling alliance, has drawn sustained criticism.