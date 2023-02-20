Uddhav Thackeray calls for scrapping Election Commission, warns of anarchy after 2024 polls

In a stunning statement, Shiv Sena-UBT President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the party name-symbol verdict of the Election Commission was "unacceptable" and demanded that the poll panel must be "disbanded".

Thackeray's shocker came at a media conference when he termed the EC ruling of last Friday as "incorrect" and said his party has challenged it in the Supreme Court while apprehending a "dictatorship" in the country after 2024.

"Such undemocratic decisions cannot be made based on money power... It's an unconstitutional verdict. We demand that the ECI should be dissolved, an impartial EC should be elected like the judges, and till then its work should be handled by the Supreme Court," roared Thackeray.

He sought the need to "elect" and not "appoint" election commissioners with a proper procedure, on the lines of the procedures of appointing judges in the Supreme Court.