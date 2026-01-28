Odisha 2024 Poll Data Discrepancies: BJD Concerns Remain Unaddressed Two Years Later, Raises Doubts on Sanctity of India’s Electoral Process

BJD Highlights Discrepancy in Votes Polled and Votes Counted

The central issue raised relates to differences between Form 17C, which records votes polled at each booth at the close of voting, and Form 20, which reflects votes counted on counting day. Figures in the two forms should match for every booth.

The BJD cited Booth No. 57 in the Phulbani Assembly constituency as an example: 682 votes were recorded as polled in Form 17C, but none were shown as counted in Form 20. Similar discrepancies were flagged in Booths 165 and 219 of Talsara, and Booth 53 of Kuchinda, where hundreds of votes were reportedly cast but not reflected in counting figures. In its complaint to the ECI, BJD listed 58 such booths spread across 147 constituencies, with differences ranging from one to 908 votes.

The party also alleged instances of excess votes. In Padampur constituency, 14 booths that together recorded 82 votes polled as per Form 17C allegedly showed 9,304 votes counted in Form 20. BJD leaders said they did not have Form 17Cs from all booths, and that requests under the Right to Information (RTI) Act were either rejected or went unanswered, except in limited cases.