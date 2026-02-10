Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Circulation of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, After Parliament Row

The Delhi Police, on 9 February 2026, registered an FIR over the alleged circulation of former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny. This follows reports that a pre-print copy of the book is available online without the official clearance.

The book has not yet received approval from competent authorities for publication. Police sources said information regarding the alleged leak surfaced on social media platforms and online news forums. Following this, Delhi Police conducted a preliminary investigation.

“Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd is available on certain websites,” the police said in a statement, “Some online marketing platforms have also displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase.”

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, particularly in view of the author’s former position as Chief of the Army Staff, the police registered a case and transferred it to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. Officials said the Special Cell would investigate the alleged leak or breach involving the unpublished manuscript.

Investigators are examining how the manuscript was leaked, who uploaded the material online, and whether any organised network was involved in circulating the unauthorised copy. Police are also scrutinising digital trails linked to the PDF file and coordinating with online platforms to trace the origin and spread of the document.

India Today reported that the FIR was registered hours after it highlighted how Rahul Gandhi had accessed an unpublished copy of the book that was not meant to go to press without clearance from the Ministry of Defence. According to the report, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that the book “does not exist”.