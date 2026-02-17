PM CARES Fund Faces Transparency Questions Amid RTI Exemption and Parliamentary Restrictions

The Centre has argued that PM CARES does not qualify as a “public authority” under the RTI Act because it does not receive money from the Consolidated Fund of India. In January 2023, the government told the Delhi High Court that the trust was neither created under the Constitution nor by any law passed by Parliament, and that it is neither owned nor controlled by the government. It also stated that the presence of public officials on its board is only for administrative convenience. On this basis, the fund was described as falling outside the definition of “State” under Article 12.

The legal status of the fund has also been examined by the Supreme Court of India. In August 2020, the court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking the transfer of PM CARES funds to the National Disaster Response Fund, allowing the trust to function independently.

Amid this backdrop, social activist Anjali Bhardwaj in The Wire has raised serious concerns about the transparency and accountability of the fund. She has argued that despite being created in the name of public welfare, PM CARES is being kept beyond public scrutiny. According to her, instructions barring parliamentary questions further weaken democratic oversight.

Bhardwaj pointed out that the fund is chaired by the Prime Minister and managed by senior cabinet ministers in their official capacities, which, in her view, makes it function like a government-backed body. She also noted that Public Sector Units and private companies were encouraged to contribute, and that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds were permitted. She claimed that “more than ₹3,000 crore was donated by PSUs in the first three months” and that “around ₹13,000 crore was collected in the first three years.”