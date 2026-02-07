SC Dismissed Petition Filed by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party Challenging Bihar Elections 2025 Results, Directs to List The Matter in Patna High Court

Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh had specifically asked for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately inquire the direct transfer of ₹10,000 to the female Bihar voters while the MCC was in place, under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of People Act (REPA).

Supreme Court: Not Right Dismissing An Entire Election Results If JSP Didn't Secure Any Votes

However, CJI Surya Kant rejected the petition asking how an entire election result could be dismissed if the JSP didn’t win any votes? He mentioned: “How many votes did your party get? You get rejected by the people and then approach the judicial forum to get popularity.”

The bench also observed that the issue of freebies being issued was being examined by them seriously, but it would not be heard at the instance of a party that lost everything in the election. While dismissing the petition, the Supreme Court also observed that allegations of corrupt practices should be filed against individual candidates in the appropriate forums.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked why they didn’t approach the High Court of Bihar? He said that Bihar election results were not a pan-India issue, advising the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court instead.

Prashant Kishor has previously spoken of the money distributed via the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana to about 1.20 crore women as a corrupt practice of buying female electoral votes, while the MCC is enforced. Speaking after the loss of his party in Bihar elections 2025, he said that this alone managed JDU to get far more than the 25 seats he had predicted (the JDU won 85 seats).

