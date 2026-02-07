SC Dismissed Petition Filed by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party Challenging Bihar Elections 2025 Results, Directs to List The Matter in Patna High Court

Key Points:
The Supreme Court on February 6, 2026, dismissed a writ petition by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party challenging the Bihar State Assembly election 2025 results. The plea alleged that the NDA, led by JDU and BJP, violated the Model Code of Conduct.
Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh argued that ₹10,000 transfers under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after MCC enforcement violated election norms. He said the direct transfer to women voters and an extra ₹2 lakh self-employment provision gave the ruling alliance an unfair edge.
CJI Surya Kant questioned dismissing an entire election when the JSP won no seats, remarking on rejection by voters. The bench said allegations of corrupt practices must be filed against individual candidates and advised approaching the Patna High Court.
The Supreme Court on Friday, February 6, 2026, dismissed a petition by Prashant Kishor challenging the Bihar State Assembly Election 2025 results. The plea – a writ petition, filed by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party (JSP) – stated that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in Bihar, led by Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter.
Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh argued for the JSP, saying that the sum of ₹10,000 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the enforcement of MCC violated election norms. He argued that it gave an edge to the ruling party to sway votes in its favour. The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution also stated that a provision of an extra payment of ₹2 lakh for self employment benefits was also given out.
Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh had specifically asked for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately inquire the direct transfer of ₹10,000 to the female Bihar voters while the MCC was in place, under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of People Act (REPA).
However, CJI Surya Kant rejected the petition asking how an entire election result could be dismissed if the JSP didn’t win any votes? He mentioned: “How many votes did your party get? You get rejected by the people and then approach the judicial forum to get popularity.”
The bench also observed that the issue of freebies being issued was being examined by them seriously, but it would not be heard at the instance of a party that lost everything in the election. While dismissing the petition, the Supreme Court also observed that allegations of corrupt practices should be filed against individual candidates in the appropriate forums.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked why they didn’t approach the High Court of Bihar? He said that Bihar election results were not a pan-India issue, advising the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court instead.
Prashant Kishor has previously spoken of the money distributed via the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana to about 1.20 crore women as a corrupt practice of buying female electoral votes, while the MCC is enforced. Speaking after the loss of his party in Bihar elections 2025, he said that this alone managed JDU to get far more than the 25 seats he had predicted (the JDU won 85 seats).
He also said that government welfare schemes like these, such as Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana were fine, but the release of funds from the day the manifesto was issued to the day election happened disrupted the principles of free and fair elections.
In its maiden electoral feat in Bihar State Assembly Elections 2025, political strategist Prashant Kishor’s JSP faced a crushing defeat, winning none of the 238 seats it contested. The party registered a vote share of 3.44% – less than None of the Above (NOTA) votes across 68 constituencies. The NDA led by JDU and BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. While the BJP won an overwhelming 89 seats, JDU secured 85 seats, both of them significantly outperforming their previous elections.
