Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned from his position, taking responsibility for his role in appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US.
Shabana Mahmood born in Birmingham to parents of Pakistani-Kashmiri heritage is frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer.
Mahmood is a member of the Labour Party and has been serving as Secretary of State for the Home Department since September 2025.
The political landscape of the United Kingdom is once again facing turbulence as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership comes under scrutiny. The controversy is linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who has been making headlines following the release of the Epstein files by the Department of Justice (DOJ).
On February 8, 2026, Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned from his position, taking responsibility for his role in appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States.
McSweeney acknowledged in a public statement taking responsibility that “the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country, and trust in politics itself.” Several critics have alleged that the Peter Mandelson scandal could lead to the downfall of the PM Starmer.
With several contenders emerging to take on the mantle of leadership if Starmer resigns, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is among the leading candidates who could succeed Keir Starmer and potentially become the UK’s first Muslim prime minister.
Shabana Mahmood is a member of the Labour Party and has been serving as Secretary of State for the Home Department since September 5, 2025. She previously served as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.
The British politician of Pakistani origin was born in Birmingham in 1980 to parents of Pakistani-Kashmiri heritage. Her parents are from Pakistan administered Azaad Kashmir. Mahmood is a professional barrister specialising in indemnity law, a contractual obligation that requires one party to compensate another (the indemnitee) for losses suffered due to specified acts.
She studied law at Lincoln College, the University of Oxford-the same college as former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who studied economics, philosophy, and politics.
Shabana Mahmood contested the 2010 general election and was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Birmingham Ladywood constituency, becoming one of the UK’s first female Muslim MPs. She won the seat with approximately 55.7% of the vote.
A decade later, in 2023, Mahmood was named the 20th most powerful left-wing figure in Britain by the English newspaper The Statesman. In the same year, she was appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Justice by Keir Starmer. Mahmood was also a key player as the national campaign coordinator under Starmer and worked with Irish-born political strategist Morgan McSweeney in 2021.
In 2024, Mahmood added another milestone to her career by becoming the United Kingdom’s first Muslim and third female Lord Chancellor in the country’s history. She was appointed Secretary of State and Lord Chancellor by Keir Starmer in 2024.
Mahmood is a vocal critic of illegal migration in the country. In 2025, she proposed changes to the UK’s refugee policy in Parliament aimed at reducing illegal migration, a move that was also supported by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Her proposal to overhaul the UK’s asylum system included suspending visas for nationals of Angola, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Mahmood strongly vocalised her stance on illegal immigrants in an interview with the BBC, stating that they are “tearing the country apart.” She said, “My parents came to this country legally in the late ’60s and early ’70s. This is a moral mission for me.” Mahmood further described the UK’s illegal migration system as a “broken system” and asserted that her statements were neither right-wing talking points nor fake news.
She supported same-sex marriage in 2013. In 2019, Mahmood was criticised by Labour Party supporters after she argued in Parliament that, while teaching the RSE curriculum in schools in relation to LGBTQ issues, a pupil’s religious background and “age appropriateness” should be considered. She also added that parental consent should be taken into account in such matters.
Shabana Mahmood was appointed to the Privy Council in 2024, a body whose members are sworn in as advisers to the sovereign of the United Kingdom.
Amid the ongoing tension following McSweeney’s resignation, critics have alleged that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation could soon follow. They argue that the Peter Mandelson scandal fuelled by McSweeney’s departure may lead to Starmer’s downfall. With a potential resignation in sight, Shabana Mahmood has emerged as a leading contender to replace Starmer and could become the UK’s first Muslim prime minister.
