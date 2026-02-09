The political landscape of the United Kingdom is once again facing turbulence as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership comes under scrutiny. The controversy is linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who has been making headlines following the release of the Epstein files by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On February 8, 2026, Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned from his position, taking responsibility for his role in appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States.

See Also: Is NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani the Son of Jeffrey Epstein?

McSweeney acknowledged in a public statement taking responsibility that “the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country, and trust in politics itself.” Several critics have alleged that the Peter Mandelson scandal could lead to the downfall of the PM Starmer.

With several contenders emerging to take on the mantle of leadership if Starmer resigns, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is among the leading candidates who could succeed Keir Starmer and potentially become the UK’s first Muslim prime minister.