Raghav Chadha Leads 6 AAP MPs to BJP; “Right Person in Wrong Party,” Says Chadha; Raizada Says “Chadha Is No Saint”

On Friday, April 24, 2026, Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced that he is leaving the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Along with him, six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are also making the same move. The development is being seen as a major setback for AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference, Chadha said that around two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs have decided to leave the party and merge with the BJP. The MPs joining him include Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikram Sahney.

He explained that under the Constitution, if two-thirds of MPs agree, they can merge with another party without losing their seats. Chadha said they have already submitted the required documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Chadha also said he had spent 15 years in AAP but now feels the party has moved away from its original idea of “honest politics.” He stated, “I feel I am the right person in the wrong party. So I have decided to leave.”