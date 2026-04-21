OPINION: When Law Stands Firm: Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma Upholds Judicial Integrity Amid Political Pressure

At a time when public debate is often driven more by rhetoric than facts, the recent stand taken by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma sends a strong and necessary message. By refusing to step aside from the case despite serious personal allegations, she upheld a basic principle of the justice system that decisions must be based on evidence, not on pressure, perception, or political narratives.

The situation took an unusual turn when Arvind Kejriwal chose to appear in court himself. While he began by expressing respect for the judge, he soon moved to make allegations, question her neutrality, and even hint at ideological bias. His legal team went further by using emotionally charged language, suggesting that the judge should undergo an “agnipariksha.” Such remarks appeared less about legal reasoning and more about creating pressure inside the courtroom.

Justice Sharma firmly rejected these claims. She made it clear that courts do not function on assumptions or personal opinions. The idea that “justice is blind” exists for a reason; it means that a judge looks only at facts and evidence, not at a person’s identity, background, or public image. In this case, no solid evidence was presented to question her integrity, which made the demand for recusal baseless.