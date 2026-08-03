Stunning Electoral Debut: Prashant Kishor Breaches BJP Fortress in Bankipur; Congress and BJP Retain Datia, Manjalpur

THE BY-ELECTIONS in three states have come to an end, with the Election Commission of India declaring the results. The bypolls were held on July 30, 2026, while the counting of votes began at 8:00 AM on Monday, August 3, 2026. Although the Datia and Manjalpur constituencies followed their previous electoral trends, the result from the Bankipur constituency came as a surprise to many.

Madhya Pradesh's Datia Assembly constituency saw Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh emerge victorious, defeating the BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari. In Gujarat's Manjalpur constituency, BJP candidate Satish Patel retained the seat by defeating Congress nominee Bhikhabhai Rabari. While the outcomes in Datia and Manjalpur were largely on expected lines, it was the Bankipur bypoll that turned heads

The Bankipur seat witnessed the victory of political strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. Marking his electoral debut, Kishor contested his first-ever election and secured a landmark victory. While he has played a key role as a political strategist behind several successful election campaigns for different political parties over the years, this was the first time he entered the electoral fray as a candidate himself.

Here's a look at how the results unfolded in all three constituencies: