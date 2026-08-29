Did BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Marry His Sister? Politician Reacts to Rumour on Aap Ki Adalat, but Netizens Call Him Out for Playing Coy

BJP MP NISHIKANT DUBEY responded to the unending speculation surrounding his relationship with his wife, Anamika Gautam, on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat episode dated February 15, 2026. For some time now, there have been many claims on the internet suggesting that Dubey’s wife, Anamika Gautam, is allegedly his sister. These unverified claims have further fuelled numerous political debates over time.

Three years ago, Nishikant Dubey’s comments on X, allegedly targeting two women politicians and referring to them as “nagar vadhu (royal courtesan),” invited widespread backlash in 2023.

In his post on X, he directed his followers not to make any comments about a “woman MP from Bengal” and a “woman MLA from Jharkhand,” whom he described as having a twisted mind. He wrote, “In our religion, society has even given respect to Vaishali’s nagar vadhu (courtesan).”

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Nishikant Dubey Reacts to Speculation About His Relationship With His Wife

Dubey recalled his remarks on Aap Ki Adalat and added that he had deliberately written those comments because he respected every woman. Host Rajat Sharma stated that his wife’s name was also dragged into the controversy when people questioned his relationship with her. “But everyone knows, and although I admit that they also said something very bad about your wife. They had said about you that you had married your sister, which made you angry,” said Sharma.

Dubey calmly replied that he has been married to Anamika Gautam for 25 years and that even his children have grown up. He continued by saying that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had filed 52 cases against him and added, “There is also a case against my 87-or 88-year-old elderly mother. There is a case against my wife as well. Now the children have grown a little older. But when they were 17 or 18 years old, there were cases against them too.”

Nishikant Dubey continued that despite all the cases against him and his family, if someone were to ask him questions about Soren’s family, he would not be able to answer them. He said, “I am proud of the fact that, to this day, ever since I entered politics, you can level as many allegations against me as you want. I have never raised questions about anyone’s mother, daughter, son, daughter-in-law, or wife.”

“But if these people raise questions, then they should understand that if we live in glass houses, we should be prepared to be hit by stones,” said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

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The audience applauded his response, but many social media users alleged that the BJP MP was beating around the bush. One user on YouTube commented, “Lekin seedha seedha jawab nahi diya, matlab shaadi ki hai behan se? (But he did not give a straight answer. Does that mean he married his sister?)” Another wrote, “Asli mudde se bhaag gaya (He ran away from the real issue).”

Users on X alleged that the claims are merely based on speculation and do not have any conclusive evidence to support the rumours. Several users on X also alleged that Anamika Gautam is not related to Nishikant Dubey by blood.

Who Is Nishikant Dubey?

Nishikant Dubey is a BJP MP from the Godda constituency in Jharkhand, a seat he has held since 2009. His political journey began when he was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He married his wife, Anamika Gautam, in 2000 and has two sons.

[VS]

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

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