Sandeep Dikshit’s ‘Meloni’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Row; BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi “Immature” Over Dig at PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

THE RECENT REMARKS by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit during the Rachnatmak Congress Organising National Convention in New Delhi on August 13, 2026, have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dikshit and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his hugs with foreign leaders, along with Dikshit’s mention of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have sparked a political row between the two rival parties.

It all began with Rahul Gandhi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of foreign policy, saying that his dealings with foreign leaders were largely based on hugging them. During the convention, as reported by NDTV, Gandhi also referred to the BJP-RSS as a “bunch of jokers.” Both Dikshit’s and Gandhi’s remarks at the event have drawn widespread criticism from the ruling party.

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What did Sandeep Dikshit say about PM Modi’s Foreign Policy?

Just moments before the controversy began, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was unaware of where Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the idea of hugging foreign leaders. He continued, “Strange ideas get into people's heads. He thinks this is foreign policy.” He then called out to Dikshit, opened his arms and hugged him tightly.

He continued talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy dealings when Sandeep Dikshit took the microphone and said, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha? (You weren’t hugging me thinking I was Meloni, were you?).” Rahul Gandhi replied, while the audience laughed, “I haven’t reached that stage yet.” The video clip from the event quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism, with many critics calling Dikshit’s comment “crass” and “sexist.”

The hug jibe soon turned into a fresh political row, with several BJP leaders coming forward to criticise the remarks and call the behaviour “immature.”

BJP Reacts to Sandeep Dikshit’s Meloni Remark