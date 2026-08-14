Sandeep Dikshit’s ‘Meloni’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Row; BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi “Immature” Over Dig at PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

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THE RECENT REMARKS by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit during the Rachnatmak Congress Organising National Convention in New Delhi on August 13, 2026, have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dikshit and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his hugs with foreign leaders, along with Dikshit’s mention of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, have sparked a political row between the two rival parties.
It all began with Rahul Gandhi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of foreign policy, saying that his dealings with foreign leaders were largely based on hugging them. During the convention, as reported by NDTV, Gandhi also referred to the BJP-RSS as a “bunch of jokers.” Both Dikshit’s and Gandhi’s remarks at the event have drawn widespread criticism from the ruling party.
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Just moments before the controversy began, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was unaware of where Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the idea of hugging foreign leaders. He continued, “Strange ideas get into people's heads. He thinks this is foreign policy.” He then called out to Dikshit, opened his arms and hugged him tightly.
He continued talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy dealings when Sandeep Dikshit took the microphone and said, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha? (You weren’t hugging me thinking I was Meloni, were you?).” Rahul Gandhi replied, while the audience laughed, “I haven’t reached that stage yet.” The video clip from the event quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism, with many critics calling Dikshit’s comment “crass” and “sexist.”
The hug jibe soon turned into a fresh political row, with several BJP leaders coming forward to criticise the remarks and call the behaviour “immature.”
Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised Rahul Gandhi’s comments and asked, “When will you grow up?” He further said, “The Prime Minister is an elected leader. Unlike Rahul Gandhi and his family, he did not ascend through a hierarchy, nor did he rise due to family lineage or dynastic politics.”
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Joshi slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, saying, “The words being used, the level to which one is stooping, reflect sheer stupidity and frustration on Rahul Gandhi’s part. It is this frustration that drives him to use abusive language.”
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took to X, where he shared images of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi meeting Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during her tenure. He also shared an image of Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. Tagging the Congress leader, Nishikant Dubey captioned the post, “Rahul GandhiJi calls this choking sensation gastric fire, or is it the fire of lust?”
Several social media users also slammed Sandeep Dikshit over his comments and for bringing the name of a foreign female leader into the discussion. Sandeep Dikshit is a member of the Indian National Congress and an educator. He is also the son of Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. Users on X called the remark “disgusting,” with one user writing, “They are frustrated and are having an existential crisis.”
[VS]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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