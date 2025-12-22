DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Aravalli Hills Causing Pollution In Delhi”- Journalist Rajat Sharma

As the nation’s capital chokes under a dense blanket of air pollution, a new theory about the root cause of Delhi’s air crisis has been introduced by India’s TV news channels.

New Delhi has been in the grip of hazardous AQI levels for weeks, with readings even crossing the 1,000 mark. In a recent development addressing the long-standing pollution crisis, the TV channels have once again played a role in justifying the air hazard with their diabolical theories.

According to Indian journalist Rajat Sharma, Delhi’s rising pollution is caused by the Aravalli Range, India’s oldest mountain belt, which harbours thousands of trees. Rajat Sharma’s statement on national television invited a large amount of trolling and backlash for blaming a green mountain range for air pollution in the heart of India.

He enlightened his viewers with a lesson in geography on his prime-time show Aaj Ki Baat, where he claimed that Delhi’s pollution crisis is caused by its geography. He compared Delhi’s positioning and shape to a bowl and stated that the city is surrounded by the Aravalli Range on three sides. Sharma further explained that the toxic air is unable to disperse easily due to this geographical setting.



See Also: DELUSIONAL TAKE: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Alleged Statement, “Whether the Dollar Rises or Falls, it Won’t Affect the People of Our Country” Goes Viral