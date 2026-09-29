Month After Controversial Resignation, Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Enters Politics; Ends Speculations Over Joining Political Party

FORMER IAS OFFICER DIVYA MITTAL, who made headlines a month ago on August 30, 2026, after resigning from the civil services, is back in the news. Mittal, who served as an IAS officer for 13 years, has announced the next step in her career by joining politics. In a video message posted on X on September 29, 2026, she shared her wish to be the voice of people whose voices are often not heard by the government.

Divya Mittal announced her resignation on the morning of August 30, 2026, further making headlines and highlighting her successful journey. After graduating from IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, the 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer shared her next plan in a video posted on X.

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There had been speculation earlier that Mittal would enter politics, which she later confirmed herself. The video spans over nine minutes, during which Mittal explains the reason behind her decision to join politics.

However, the ex-IAS officer stated that she has no intention of joining any existing political party and further shared her wish to do politics with the people themselves.

Why Did Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Join Politics?

The caption of the video posted on Divya Mittal’s X account read, “A few days ago, I resigned from the IAS and left many questions in your mind. I've said my piece in this video.” She also shared a contact number for people who relate to her story.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh being her “Karmabhoomi (land of work),” Mittal added that she intended to start her political journey from UP itself. As cited in an India Today report, Mittal’s decision to join politics was solely inspired by her wish to represent the people. She shared that she had previously flagged concerns over sanctioned schools not being constructed, the future of students, and examination leaks.

Divya Mittal shared a story from the time when she was serving as a district magistrate and inspected the Lahuria Dah area of Mirzapur. She continued by saying that a woman approached her and demanded a school in her village. She recalled that the woman did not have a proper connection to drinking water at her home but was asking for a school. She said that she had sanctioned the school, but construction never started, even after three years.

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“Tell me, what was not available? Funds, rules or approvals? Everything was available, but there was no intent,” said Divya Mittal. She talked about day-to-day issues such as paper leaks, education and the future of students, and emphasised that she does not intend to change a leader but desires to change the nature of politics. Mittal asked people to support her during her political journey and also shared a contact number. Her announcement to join politics comes ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

About Divya Mittal

Divya Mittal hails from Rewari, Haryana. She holds a B.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and completed her MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. As per reports, she passed the Civil Services Examination in 2013 on her second attempt and subsequently joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). During her career, she served as a district magistrate in Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Deoria.



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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