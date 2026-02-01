Budget 2026–27 Aims to Boost Growth and Jobs Across Sectors: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Union Budget 2026-27 is designed to accelerate economic growth and create more jobs across sectors.

Addressing journalists after the presentation of the budget, the Finance Minister said: "The Budget focuses on building an ecosystem with structural reforms to improve productivity and create an environment that ensures employment generation across sectors. It is designed to maintain growth momentum through sustained economic expansion."

The emphasis on growth, reforms and job creation reflects the government’s push for a tech-driven and inclusive economic framework, she said.

Explaining the fine print of her key proposals, the Finance Minister highlighted that the Rs 10,000 crore outlay earmarked in the Budget for the biopharma sector is aimed at ensuring India maintains its leadership in the global biopharma industry.