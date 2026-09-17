Rekha Gupta’s Havan for PM Modi on His Birthday Draws Backlash; Netizens Remind Her of Recent Satya Niketan Collapse, Ask Her to “Read the Room”

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Netizens have criticized CM Rekha Gupta's havan for PM Modi on his 76th birthday.
The Delhi CM performed 8-Kundiya havan for PM Modi at the Shree Khatu Shyam Mandir on GT Karnal Road.
Users shared the video of Rekha Gupta’s havan for PM Modi and even urged her to “read the room.”
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI turned 76 years old on September 17, 2026. With hundreds of wishes pouring in for the Indian prime minister from across the world, many leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been engaging in various activities, even referring to the day as “Seva Diwas (Service Day).” From performing havans to conducting blood donation drives, PM Modi’s birthday has gained momentum across the internet, with netizens recalling the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people in Delhi.
Many users on the internet expressed their dismay over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performing a havan for PM Modi on his 76th birthday days after the Satya Niketan tragedy. Rekha Gupta performed the havan at the Shree Khatu Shyam Mandir on GT Karnal Road. Several media houses have been sharing visuals of the Delhi Chief Minister performing the 108-Kundiya havan for PM Modi. Many users shared their views online, stating that the visuals resemble an extreme version of sycophancy.
From “antithetical” and “mockery” to “circus,” users on the internet did not hold back from calling out Rekha Gupta’s havan for PM Modi on his birthday. Many users deemed the act unnecessary and argued that the visuals of an elected leader performing a religious ritual using her public platform are nothing short of a case of institutional degradation.
On X, one user reshared the video and noted that India, being a constitutional democracy, is not a “court of courtiers.” They wrote, “When a political executive reduces his/her office to a platform for public flattery of another political executive, it humiliates the very idea of republican equality.”
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Many users came forward with a stark reminder of the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people and injured several others on September 6, 2026. The tragic accident became a nationwide topic of discussion, highlighting how negligence led to the deaths of seven innocent people.
Users shared the video of Rekha Gupta’s havan for PM Modi and even urged her to “read the room.”
“Thoda public ka mood bhi samjho, social media dekh lo. Har cheez ko GRAND banana zaroori nahi hota. Kabhi kabhi zyada PR hi sabse buri PR ban jaati hai (Try to understand the public mood too—look at social media. Not everything needs to be made GRAND. Sometimes, too much PR ends up becoming the worst kind of PR),” wrote another user.
Another user took a jibe at the ruling party, hinting at the completion of a circle by drawing a comparison between the BJP and the Congress. The user wrote, “U eventually become what u hate. Bhajpa (BJP) hates congress n became the same in that process. Pompous, sycophantic and deaf.”
[VS]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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