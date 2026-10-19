How Big Tobacco’s Political Influence is Growing

The debate on how to reduce the illicit tobacco crisis has largely centred around one policy: tobacco excise. Some argue that a significant reduction of the tobacco excise is necessary to lower the price gap between illicit cigarettes, which can cost as low as $7-$10 a pack, and regulated packs which cost around $40 for a budget brand. Others, including public health researchers and health bodies, argue risk making both regulated and illicit tobacco products more affordable overall, which can increase smoking initiation and consumption.

Enforcement efforts are beginning to make a difference. In Victoria, new laws that came into effect in September allow regulators to close retailers selling illicit tobacco for 90 days. In the first two weeks, 48 stores were shut down. While there are reports some retailers are changing tactics to evade detection, these closure orders are an important step towards reducing the visibility, availability and ease with which illicit tobacco products can be purchased.

Despite the growth in the illicit market share, the latest national smoking prevalence data indicates that smoking is at a record low, with 5.6 percent of the population smoking daily. With the high cost of tobacco remaining the most common motivational factor behind reducing smoking, the debate over tobacco excise could have serious implications for public health.

Cutting taxes

The tobacco industry has for many decades lobbied governments to not raise tobacco taxes, or to roll them back. In Canada in the 1990s, tobacco companies received the largest criminal fines in Canadian history for their involvement in a large-scale tobacco smuggling scheme that helped drive the political case for tobacco tax cuts.

Against this backdrop of Australia’s illicit tobacco crisis, it is unsurprising that the tobacco industry is mobilising all available channels of influence in an effort to roll back effective tobacco control policies.

For the first time in years, tobacco lobbying efforts have been getting traction and favour with political parties. One of the biggest concerns is the lack of transparency surrounding these activities. Tobacco companies were once excluded from policy debates, but they are now gaining private audiences with political leaders, away from public scrutiny.