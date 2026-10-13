Australia’s Billionaire Problem and the ‘Corruption of the Democratic Process’

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart and close associates have reportedly gifted over A$3 million to the One Nation Party in the last financial year. In cash and even an entire aircraft. ‘Reportedly’, as none of this has to be declared publicly until February 2027.

Clive Palmer splurged over A$260 million on electioneering at the last three national polls, and then some. The land of the ‘fair go’ has never been as egalitarian as it thinks. As long as billionaires dress down and speak rough, they can speak with a loud hailer and burn money to inflate their interests.

Yet even before the billionaires, Australia had a money-in-electoral-politics problem.

The two parties of government, Labor and Liberal, have been running business ‘forums’ or ‘networks’ and charging over A$100,000 for membership, permitting access to front-benchers at regular gatherings. The electoral commission even held, bafflingly, that these sums were not disclosable ‘gifts’, because they bought something of value. That is the very form of privileged access that most citizens believe corrupts the democratic process.

Current national laws are laissez-faire, by world standards. Disclosure, as noted, is rooted in an untimely model from the paper-and-pen era of the 1980s. And it only applies to ‘gifts’ over A$17,300 pa. Unlike the majority of states, there have been no caps on donations – aside from recent bans on ‘foreign source’ donations, inspired by fears of Chinese influence. Nor have there been caps on national electioneering spending.

Hence the Rinehart, Palmer and party network examples have all been lawful. And parties at the national level have long enjoyed public funding. ‘Clean money’: but it has been extra cream rather than compensation for any limits.