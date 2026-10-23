Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Denied to Display Photos, Related to Delhi Protest at Bikaner House Exhibition

SON OF PRIYANKA GANDHI and businessman Robert Vadra, Raihan Rajiv Vadra claimed that he was denied to showcase his photograph collection named The Idea Is Final, hours before the beginning of the exhibition by authorities at Bikaner House on Wednesday, October, 21,2026. The photographs were related to the protests and movements that happened in the last six months in New Delhi.
He was asked to remove or replace around 74 photos out of 104, just three hours before the start of the exhibition, according to the Indian Express. “The first objection was raised at 6 pm the day before the show and I was told that they would revert. The first written objection was sent to me at 3.30 pm (Wednesday), three hours before the show opened, giving me 30 minutes to remove/replace 74 out of 105 images,” he said.
Declaring the restrictions on his art as ‘wrong and futile’ he further said, “No matter how many such restrictions are placed, the art itself will find a way to reach the people.”
Asked why the photographs were removed, Raihan claimed that the Bikaner House administration said "given the current context and political climate in India, this is not the right time to show those images".
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Terming the act of Bikaner House, of not allowing to showcase the pictures of his son, as ridiculous, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said to agency PTI it muzzles the voice of the youth across the nation. “Today it’s him, tomorrow it will be another artist,” she said.
She also supported her son in a post shared on X, in which she wrote You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be.”
According to the PTI, Bikaner House management society on Thursday, October, 22, 2026 said that the house requested the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition No Idea Is Final, on the grounds of pictures being “inconsistent with the policy of Bikaner Management House society.” That’s why the removal was sought.
And those that were consistent with the policy were continued to be displayed, the society said further.
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Raihan, speaking with ANI, further alleged that he had already shared the exhibition layout a week in advance but no issues were raised back then. And only 24 hours before the opening the society addressed the concerns with some images. When he asked to discuss the matter in detail, all his queries were answered and he was reverted back only three hours before the opening leaving no room to raise the matter.
He’s not sure if there’s any kind of pressure or anything from anywhere else. “I know that it was the management here that decided to take that decision,” he further told ANI.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, On Thursday, October, 22, 2026, offered Raihan to display his pictures in the state of Kerala, without any exclusions and exceptions in a reply to the X post of Priyanka Gandhi.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/GS/HP]
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