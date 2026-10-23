Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Denied to Display Photos, Related to Delhi Protest at Bikaner House Exhibition

SON OF PRIYANKA GANDHI and businessman Robert Vadra, Raihan Rajiv Vadra claimed that he was denied to showcase his photograph collection named The Idea Is Final, hours before the beginning of the exhibition by authorities at Bikaner House on Wednesday, October, 21,2026. The photographs were related to the protests and movements that happened in the last six months in New Delhi.

He was asked to remove or replace around 74 photos out of 104, just three hours before the start of the exhibition, according to the Indian Express. “The first objection was raised at 6 pm the day before the show and I was told that they would revert. The first written objection was sent to me at 3.30 pm (Wednesday), three hours before the show opened, giving me 30 minutes to remove/replace 74 out of 105 images,” he said.

Declaring the restrictions on his art as ‘wrong and futile’ he further said, “No matter how many such restrictions are placed, the art itself will find a way to reach the people.”

Asked why the photographs were removed, Raihan claimed that the Bikaner House administration said "given the current context and political climate in India, this is not the right time to show those images".