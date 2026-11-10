“I'd quake in my seat”: Sonia Gandhi recalls Indira Gandhi's anger and temper; says grandchildren helped ease it

Sonia wrote it was not just her, but everyone used to be afraid of Indira Gandhi's “occasional explosions of temper.” “They could freeze the staff into numbness. On one occasion a member of the staff who had forgotten to remind her of an important appointment, and not for the first time, was made to stand in a corner of the room while others hurriedly passed by, all feeling rather embarrassed,” she wrote.

She explained that the reaction was not limited to the staff. In another such incident, she recalled a “kurta dhoti-clad individual standing immobile in the corner, staring at the wall.”

She mentioned that she was not very aware of politics at that time and was unfamiliar with the politicians coming into the house. “I was not yet familiar with who was who in the political pantheon, but the fact that he was within our private space signalled that he must have been a Congress Party senior. I was with Amie Aunty (Amie Crishna, a senior staff of the Prime Minister's Secretariat) for a good half an hour, and when I walked back, the man in white was still stuck to the wall as ordered by my mother-in-law, I learnt later,” she wrote.