Before Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging, 5 memoirs in the recent past that sparked a political row in India

Another book that has made the headlines this year would undoubtedly be former Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s memoir, “Without Fear or Favour.” The book was published in November 2026, by Juggernaut Publications, and has been the centre-piece of discussions surrounding the role of judiciary and legal institutions of the country.

Of them, Kaul’s anecdotes about former Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud that has stirred a major row across the country. The timing of the book is such that, the discourse on the role of India's institutions such as the Election Commission, or the Supreme Court of India, has been boosted further.

Mr Kaul provided some insights into his relationship with the former CJI DY Chandrachud, which traveled back to the economics classes in St Stephens, to the corridors of Delhi University’ law faculty and finally in the courtrooms of the apex court in the country.

The controversial parts, however, arrive during their professional engagement in the field of law. Mr Kaul explicitly mentions his exchanges with Chandrachud over judicial appointments, the collegium system and the PMLA case. He felt that Chandrachud was “too deferential” to the government’s opinion regarding judicial appointments, which Mr Kaul felt was constraining the Collegium’s role in judicial appointments.

Kaul mentioned that Chandrachud had once asked him to take a “middle path” while deliberations on the PMLA (money laundering) case were in session.

On the cases of appointment, Kaul said that the Ex-CJI (Chandrachud) was engaged in discussing the proposed names for judicial appointments with the Government prior to the Supreme Court’s Collegium officially deliberating and taking a decision. This practice, Kaul felt, was equivalent to taking the government’s “pre-approval.” ‘

There was another instance, Sanjay Kaul notes, when a case regarding delays in judicial appointments was withdrawn from his bench. Justice Kaul was trying to push the Union Government to act on the pending collegium recommendations, but the case was suddenly re-allocated. Justice Kaul was informed by the Registrar of the Supreme court that this matter was assigned to him two years ago without a formal permission from the CJI. Thereby, prompting them to withdraw the matter.