Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Lead StoryLife Style

Popular Furniture Trends During WFH

Amid the second wave of the pandemic and another round of lockdowns, these patterns are to stay for the long haul and will keep on affecting the furnishings and home design sector

0
Furniture
Aside from comfort, simple to clean surfaces are popular as Covid-19 has installed disinfection in individuals' day-to-day lives. Pixabay

As people across the country are getting used to working from home, furniture that fits this new lifestyle is in popular demand. The Indian furnishings and design industry are busy attempting to fulfill this need, driving a huge development through these trends.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO, and Founder of Saraf Furniture lists a few furniture trends popular during WFH:

Personalized spaces within the household:

Working trends have seen a shift with the offices being shifted to the households. A major change in pattern includes virtual meetings and work calls. Owing to this employees tend to create an aesthetic and presentable corner in their homes turning them into office desks with minimal furniture.

Furniture
Solace and style are both reflecting in the new work corners. Pixabay

Comfortable and cool design:

With the rise in WFH, numerous corporate organizations allowed WFH even post-unlock as well as gave them a sizeable remittance to purchase office furniture and prerequisites to set up a workstation at home. Employees capitalized on the chance to create a comfortable work corner that suits their long working hours. Solace and style are both reflecting in the new work corners, giving off a revival of sophistication while attending official meetings while simultaneously give their home a superior stylistic theme look. This shot up the interest for home desks, convertible desks, and chairs by tenfold.

Easy to clean and disinfect:

Aside from comfort, simple to clean surfaces are popular as Covid-19 has installed disinfection in individuals’ day-to-day lives. People regularly end up eating or drinking refreshments while working and that only increased while being at home. User-friendly and simple to clean and scratch-free surfaces became a significant feature while picking the furnishings.

Furniture
Furniture pieces with multiple uses saw a preference too, because of WFH. Pixabay

Multi-purpose Furniture:

Furniture pieces with multiple uses saw a preference too, because of WFH. Professionals who had to work from home for extended periods of time chose to pick furniture that would not just effectively be workstations, but also be of other uses at home. For example, office seats that could be utilized as a relaxing seat or chairs during non-working hours, or a work area that could likewise be a compact dinner table by the day’s end, consequently, giving more value for the cash invested in the possibly temporary requirement of working from home.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic and another round of lockdowns, these patterns are to stay for the long haul and will keep on affecting the furnishings and home design sector. (IANS/KB)

