Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Poverty Worsens Decision-Making, Says Research
Lead StoryWorld

Poverty Worsens Decision-Making, Says Research

The study may help explain why the poor tend to make bad choices that perpetuate their condition

0
The scientists wondered if they would see the same impact outside the controlled environment of a New Jersey mall. Pixabay

New research suggests the stress of being poor drains the brainpower needed to make important decisions. The study may help explain why the poor tend to make bad choices that perpetuate their condition. Earlier studies have found that poor people do worse with their finances, pay less attention to their children than richer people, and are less likely to take care of their health, all of which ultimately make them less likely to escape poverty.

But there has been little research on why the poor make decisions that make their lives harder. Until recently, economists, not psychologists, studied poverty. “In the last few years, the two disciplines sort of combined forces,” said Princeton University psychologist Eldar Shafir. “And we just became interested in cognitive function and its impact when people struggle with not having enough.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Shafir and colleagues conducted two sets of experiments, one in a mall in suburban New Jersey, and one among sugar cane farmers in rural India. In the New Jersey experiment, middle and low-income test subjects were asked what they would do if their cars needed repairs. They then performed tasks that test cognitive function, such as choosing which shape fits in a pattern of shapes.

They were given two scenarios. In the first, the car repairs cost $150, an unpleasant but affordable amount for the average mall shopper. In the second, the repairs cost $1,500. “When we looked at the cases where the financial scenario in the background was not too challenging, the poor and the rich performed equally well on all the cognitive tests,” Shafir said. But that wasn’t the case when the researchers raised the stakes. “Once we tickled their minds with financially more challenging problems, now the poor performed significantly worse,” he said. They lost about 13 IQ points on average, about the same impact on brain function as losing a full night’s sleep.

Poverty
New research suggests the stress of being poor drains the brainpower needed to make important decisions. Pixabay

The scientists wondered if they would see the same impact outside the controlled environment of a New Jersey mall. And they wanted to know if the same person responded differently when he was rich and when he was poor. That’s where the Indian sugar cane farmers came in. They get most of their income for the year all at once when the harvest comes in. But the money often does not last through the year.

“So they find themselves basically rich after the harvest when the income comes in, and poor just before the harvest,” Shafir said. The researchers gave them tests of cognitive function similar to the ones the mall shoppers took. They tested the farmers before the harvest and after. And the results were much the same as with the mall shoppers.

ALSO READ: Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

“They performed much more slowly and with many more errors when they were poorer than when they were richer,” Shafir said. Shafir said these results fit with a half-century of research showing we all have a limited amount of mental bandwidth to devote to all the things life throws at us. One experiment found that exercising the willpower needed to resist irresistible chocolates made it harder for people to control their emotions or perform difficult mental tasks afterward. And struggling to pay the bills has a similar effect out of poverty, he added.

“So the insight here is that experiencing scarcity, having not enough of something in a way that weighs on your mind, leaves less for everything else,” he said. There’s a message here for policymakers, Shafir said. “If you care about it and you want to help the poor do better, you need to help them maintain more bandwidth.” That means that making aid programs easy to use, not adding a lot of bureaucratic burdens, and timing programs to when the recipients can make the best use of them may free up the brainpower the poor need to get ahead of poverty. (VOA/JC)

Previous article“Dreams Of A New Jerusalem”
Next articleWhat Causes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Aiming Towards A Leprosy-Free World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty years ago this month, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. Today, as the 74th...
Read more
Business

How Has The Popularity Of Bitcoins Risen To The Next Level Within A Brief Time Period?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas The advancement in technology has led to the availability of several amazing inventions for the public. These inventions have raised their level...
Read more
Business

How One Can Choose The Perfect Bitcoin Platform Within A Couple Of Seconds?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas You would have understood the fact that if an individual wanted to have suitable bitcoin trading, then it is essential to land...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,502FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Aiming Towards A Leprosy-Free World

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Thirty years ago this month, the World Health Assembly (WHA) adopted a resolution to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. Today, as the 74th...
Read more

How Has The Popularity Of Bitcoins Risen To The Next Level Within A Brief Time Period?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas The advancement in technology has led to the availability of several amazing inventions for the public. These inventions have raised their level...
Read more

How One Can Choose The Perfect Bitcoin Platform Within A Couple Of Seconds?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jean Nicholas You would have understood the fact that if an individual wanted to have suitable bitcoin trading, then it is essential to land...
Read more

Covid-19 Mortality Associated With Two Signs Easily Measured At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Simply monitoring respiration rate and blood-oxygen saturation at home can cut the risk of death due to Covid-19, finds a study. According to the...
Read more

Here’s Why Nutricosmetics Are Integral To Your Beauty Routine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health is wealth, and healthy skin could be a self-explanatory display for itself. According to Stephen Defelice, any food or part of a food...
Read more

Kailash Kher Talks About Politics In The Music Industry

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Kailash Kher is a household name today, but he looks back to recall his share of ups and downs during his early years...
Read more

Forget Those Occasional Cigarettes: There Is No Safe Level Of Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no safe level of smoking, according to a new study. Even one cigarette a day can shorten your life while quitting later...
Read more

Ideas To Transform Ethnic Wear Into Indo-Western Fashion!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The elegance and appeal of Indian ethnic wear have been maintained since days of yore, and the occidental culture has consistently been interested in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,502FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada