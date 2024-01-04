LokSena Hind Party consider CM Kejriwal’s statement on ED summon irresponsible and immoral

LokSena Hind Party:- LokSena Hind Party considers Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s continuous refusal to appear before the Enforcement Directorate a blatant disregard for the investigative agencies and a means to be immune from accountability. It is shameful that even after three summons from ED, Incumbent CM is utterly uncooperative in the investigation. LokSena Hind Party wants to ask CM Kejriwal that if he has nothing to hide from anyone and hasn't done anything wrong, what is the big deal answering questions of ED then?

LokSena Hind Party President, Dr. Munish Raizada, responding to the comment of Arvind Kejriwal that he is not obeying ED’s summon because they are illegal, said that if he thinks ED’s summon is illegal then he should ask ED to issue him a fresh summon so that he can answer questions of the agency on the Liquor Scam. Dr Raizada coined the politics of Kejriwal as Machiavellian politics in which politicians use manipulation and lies to protect themselves from public accountability. According to Dr. Raizada, Arvind Kejrwal is a prime example of such politics. “Instead of resolving issues of the people of Delhi, he is playing a hide and seek game, being oblivious of the concerns of the people of Delhi”, said Dr. Raizada.

LokSena Hind Party asks Kejriwal to stop wasting time of ED and the people of Delhi and cooperate in investigation in the Liquor Scam case.

