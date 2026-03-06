Hallucinated Outcomes Generated by AI Are a Real Risk, Says DRN Legal Founder Deepthi Rajeev

The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised a concern about lawyers submitting AI-drafted petitions which contain fake case citations. The exchange happened before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice BV Nagarathna.

This is just one such incident where AI has just made its way in the daily operations. Over the last few years, AI has transformed various industries and brought a paradigm shift in the operations. Whether AI is capable enough to replace the human mind is a big question.

Speaking about the AI in law domain, Deepthi Rajeev, Founder, DRN Legal law firm, feels AI has already had a huge positive impact on the legal industry. It has proved itself as a capable support tool – it can take meeting notes, schedule meetings, send holding responses, assist with research, help with drafting and review of contracts, track updates, and summarize voluminous documents. These tools enable lawyers to cut mechanical tasks and optimize their time, resulting in more efficiency overall, not to mention, saving on costs and time which can be directed elsewhere.