What Hypnosis can Teach us About Artificial Intelligence

The three pillars of similarity

First, both systems display what researchers call a dominance of automaticity. Under hypnosis, the brain shifts into an automatic mode giving answers based on instinct and quick associations instead of careful, conscious thinking

Brain imaging shows heightened activity in sensory and motor regions while control areas – the brain regions we normally use to think consciously, reflect, plan, and control our actions are working less – become less active. Similarly, LLMs rely on statistical pattern matching, predicting word sequences from training data without any capacity for independent reasoning.

Second, both show suppressed executive monitoring. During hypnosis, the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex – the brain’s error-detection hub – is less active. This helps explain why hypnotised subjects may accept contradictions or false memories with confidence. LLMs show a comparable vulnerability: they can produce “hallucinations” with full assurance because they lack internal mechanisms for evaluating their own outputs. As the authors note, both systems “combine remarkable fluency with characteristic vulnerabilities”.

Third, both exhibit extreme contextual dependency. A hypnotised individual may accept suggestions that override logic, memory, or sensory evidence – such as identifying with a rubber hand or adopting childhood behaviours. LLMs show the same weakness through “prompt injection”, in which malicious instructions can redirect their behaviour or replace factual premises with false ones.