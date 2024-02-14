In India, Police Fire Tear Gas as Protesting Farmers March Toward Delhi

Police Fire Tear Gas:- Police in India fired tear gas shells at hundreds of farmers who were marching Tuesday toward the capital, New Delhi, in a mass protest demanding crop price guarantees.

Spearheaded by farmers from North Indian states of Punjab and Haryana that are known as India’s breadbasket, the protestors said the government has failed to meet promises it made after they called off a year-long protest in 2021.

Television images showed plumes of smoke at a border point that lies about 200 kilometers north of Delhi after security forces dropped tear gas canisters from a drone to disperse the farmers.

The Indian capital has been turned into a virtual fortress with barbed wire, cement blocks and metal spikes installed at its borders to prevent the farmers from reaching the city. Thousands of security personnel and police guarded Delhi, where large gatherings have been banned. Internet service has been suspended in some districts of neighboring Haryana state.

The heavy security measures aim to prevent a repeat of a massive protest that began in September 2020 when tens of thousands of farmers camped on Delhi’s borders for nearly one year until the government conceded their demand to scrap three controversial laws.

Being held months ahead of India’s general elections, The “Dilli Chalo” or “March to Delhi” call poses a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely expected to win a third term in office. Nearly two thirds of the country's 1.4 billion people depend on agricultural incomes for livelihoods, making farmers a key voting bloc in the country.

Farm leaders are vowing to continue with the protest until their demands are met.

“We do not want to break any barricades. We want a resolution of our issues through dialogue. But if the government does nothing, then what will we do? It is our compulsion,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of one of the farmer groups, told reporters.

Talks held between the farmers and the government ahead of the protest failed to make headway. Following discussions on Monday. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said more talks were needed to resolve the issues raised by farmers.

“The government is committed towards the welfare of farmers. An agreement has been reached on some matters. We are open to many issues, and we can work on ways to find solutions," Munda told reporters.

The key demand of the farmers is legislation that would guarantee prices for all crops.

Currently, the government announces subsidized prices for about two dozen agricultural products each year and buys crops such as rice, wheat and cotton at the guaranteed prices.

“Only about 14% of the farmers in India get the benefit of a support price whereas 86% are dependent on the market,” farm analyst Devender Sharma told VOA.

“Now the markets have failed to provide them with an adequate income. A law that would guarantee a support price means that no one can buy below that price whether it is a private trader or organized retail,” Sharma said.

The farmers also want the government to keep promises it has made to double their incomes, give pensions to farmers and farm laborers and waive loans taken by farmers.

Farmers say agriculture is no longer viable because crop prices have not kept pace with the rising overhead costs such as fertilizer, diesel and seeds. They also say crop yields have become more uncertain due to the growing frequency of extreme weather events that ruin crops.

Farmers unions have announced a rural strike on February 16 when markets and offices in villages will be closed as farmers plan to block major roads across the country.VOA/SP